Letters to the Editor: Feb. 16, 2017

Religious freedom is what made America great

Mississippi’s Attorney General Jim Hood should have agreed to defend that religious freedom law. Religious freedom is more precious than perversions. And religious freedom is what made America great. When religious freedom ceases, then America loses its soul.

Maybe the newly created legal status of homosexual rights makes it too late to save individual religious rights. Still, we can’t just stop fighting for religious freedom. As religious freedom is the right that makes life worth living.

Whoever runs against Attorney General Hood next time, you have my vote. However, I have never voted for him anyway.

Tim Holland

Marietta