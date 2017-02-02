Letters to the Editor: Feb. 2, 2017

Time for Trump to govern is now

Over the years, I’ve seen many great letters in the Daily Journal, but none to compare to the one from John Wages, which appeared in the Jan. 17 issue.

This was truly a letter from an educated individual.

Mr. Wages emphasized that red flags have been before the American people from the onset of Donald Trump’s campaign. Apparently, some refused to examine the situation; then, again, Americans tend to be very gullible.

Two of Mr. Wages’ comments stood out for me – one, respecting leaders but holding them to a high standard and two, Trump’s appealing to the worst rather than the best of our natures.

Everything about Trump’s personality screams of narcissism, which translates to “self-love.” The characteristics are highly visible; inability to accept criticism, refusal to answering questions, and an unusual degree of defensiveness. He exemplifies a frustrated child residing within the body of a nearly 71 year old man.

Trump claims that he will unite us; evidently, he has chosen an inappropriate means of accomplishing his goal. Certainly, attacking people of all races, nationalities, gender, occupations, etc., has not proven to reward Trump. His approval ratings are lower than any incoming president in the history of the United States.

America would do well to fear a man who has aligned himself with a fascist dictator. America needs to be leery of a man who cringes when having to deal with criticism and questioning; clearly, this goes with the territory when running for or being in office.

As well, America should be highly suspicious when seeing erratic personality changes in the individual who is leader of the free world. I have just described Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump, let’s put “Tweety-Bird” in his nest and start wearing the big boy pants.

Celebrity Apprentice is no longer; it’s now “Reality America.”

Kathy Fealhaber

Tupelo