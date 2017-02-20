Letters to the Editor: Feb. 20, 2017

Posted on by in Letters to the Editor, Opinion

other_letters_editorCitizens should have opportunity to vote

When a felon has completed his/her sentence their voting rights should be fully restored. These laws all around the country were just another Republican effort to restrict the vote from a whole class of citizens.

And the lead story on Page 1 of the Feb. 8 edition shows that strategy has been very successful wherever it was passed.

Republicans can’t win if every citizen votes and they know it.

I think that all citizens should be encouraged to vote, even citizens in jail serving time for crimes. Are they still not a citizen?

Jim High

Tupelo

–––––

Proud that Mississippi respects sacredness of life

A response to the Laurie Bertram Roberts’ letter to the Daily Journal in the Feb. 9 edition:

I have been a resident of Mississippi for 55 years, and this is the first time I can remember our Mississippi mentioned in a light that is so positive.

Ms. Roberts states, in her letter of Feb. 9, that “According to the Gutmacher Institute, in 2014, 99 percent of our counties had no clinics that provided abortions.

I would suggest that this means that Mississippi is No. 1 in the country with regard to our respect for the sacredness of life.

I certainly hope so.

That is something for which we can be truly proud and thankful.

Julie Battaile

Saltillo

–––––

Another thought on race relations

I’m a practiced pediatrician for 40 years and thus saw many little children of all colors and never did they fail to fill my heart with love.

In the Bible when His disciples wanted to keep them away, Jesus said, “Let the little children come unto me for of such is the kingdom of God.”

Also He said, “You must become like little children to enter into the Kingdom of God.”

When speaking of a new age, the Bible again says “and a little child shall lead them.”

I feel that the only real solution to any race relation problem is respect and love. And if we first focus on little children then we will begin to see respect and love which I believe is the true answer to the problems we have.

The one problem with little children is that they tend to grow up and be like us.

Dr. Marion Winkler

Tupelo

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • DWarren

    Mr. High once again opines to promote the Progressive Democrat celebration of lawless criminality to the detriment of an orderly and civilized society. A whole host of fanatical Progressive Democrat obsessions converge around the issue of allowing criminal felons to vote during their incarceration or, at least, as soon as possible after radical activist Progressive Democrats secure their release from jail. Did you hear about the “non-violent drug offender,” Robert Gill, who Obama pardoned, but who was recently caught with two pounds of cocaine in his possession for commercial black-market distribution? When the police approached, Gill began a short-lived high speed chase that ended when he crashed into another vehicle. He then attempted to flee on foot but was too old and too out of shape to elude authorities. He’s back in jail already, and if Mr. High and the Progressive Democrats have their way, he’ll be voting early and often for Progressive
    Democrats as their idea of a model upstanding citizen of these United States!
    There is the aforementioned propensity for Progressive Democrats to engage in the idol worship of scofflaw criminals as modern secular gods to whom they are compelled by their religio-philosophical Progressivism to pay religious homage, and whose interests they are duty bound to serve zealously.
    There is the Progressive Democrat obsession with protecting and promoting lawless chaos in the misnamed Quixotic quest for “social justice.” A more apt moniker is antisocial injustice since the idols around which Progressive Democrats dance with frenzied abandon to express their irreligious reverence have demonstrated beyond question their utter disdain for society’s authority
    and laws, as well as, their resentment that society seeks in any way to curb or to punish their harmful destructive misdeeds.
    There is the Progressive Democrat inclination to stratify society into victim classes who are entitled to wage class warfare against civilized society by any and every means possible in an attempt to bring together a coalition of miscreant revolutionaries to wrest control from law abiding citizens and to remake society as a lawless amoral relativistic progressive utopia.
    There is the Progressive Democrat propensity to fight against allowing any punishment of any misbehavior anywhere at anytime. In the Progressive Democrat muddled mindset, only those who attempt to restrain unfettered anarchy constitute the guilty party who must be marginalized and punished for crimes against humanity! There is the Progressive Democrat woefully incorrect and totally blind faith conviction that their political agenda is exclusive, exclusionary, and supremely appointed; while Republicans are not just wrong, but evil.
    There is the Progressive Democrat fixation with requiring society to pick up the tab for felonious criminal misbehavior by forcing hard-working law abiding taxpayers to pay through the nose in order to subsidize their darling felons’ lawless lifestyles and rampages; while the felons get off scot free. I assume that convicted murderers are among the felon class that Mr. High and the Progressive Democrats wish to re-enfranchise. Does it seem just to anyone that a murder victim loses his or her right to vote in perpetuity (unless, of course, some enterprising Progressive Democrat steals his or her identity and casts the deceased person’s vote by proxy), while his or her murderer continues to exercise the franchise behind or beyond bars? Does it seem just to anyone that a non-lethal felon have his or her voting privilege preserved or restored without being required to pay back society’s cost to catch, convict in a court of law, house, feed, and clothe the felon during his or her prison term, and provide for probation afterwards? Progressive Democrats must surely believe that crime should pay for the criminal but that crime should cost law abiding citizens an arm and a leg.
    There is also the Progressive Democrat mania for having the utmost concern for the welfare and well-being of felons, but not being able to muster even to fake a miniscule iota of concern for the persons who are victimized by criminal felons. While Mr. High and the Progressive Democrats are lamenting that felons like Mr. Gill mentioned above are denied the right to vote early and often for Progressive Democrat candidates and their radical anti-American agenda and are attempting to move Heaven and earth to allow criminal felons to participate in the society they seek to destroy, Mr. High and the Progressive Democrats can’t muster even or fake a miniscule iota of concern for the past or potential victims of criminal felons. Mr. Gill’s two pounds of cocaine had the potential of facilitating the ruination of countless lives through addiction, end the lives of addicts or fist time drug abusers by numerous lethal overdoes, and profit the violent drug smuggling criminal underworld. But Mr. High and his Progressive Democrat cronies obviously aren’t concerned about the harm felons have or could cause. Their only interests are in securing victim status for felons, preserving or restoring the franchise for felons, and retaining or regaining political power to push their radical far Left anti-American agenda. Mr. High and the Progressive Democrats have demonstrated that they stand firmly with the felons and against law and justice, want them released back into society to wreak more criminal havoc without having to make their victims or society whole, are fighting to preserve the franchise of incarcerated felons, and to restore the franchise to released felons who may potentially be driving the getaway car in a high speed chase that rams into the vehicle carrying you and/or your family. Mr. High and the Progressive do not think any price is too high to pay to help radical far Left anti-American Progressives to become elected office holders and policy makers. How do you feel about the potential price they are asking you to pay?

    • TWBDB

      Mr Warren’s idea of standing against violent criminals is to bash his fellow citizen.

      I disagree with Mr High’s suggestion we allow convicted felons serving time voting rights; but I find no reason to assume Mr High shares any of the viewpoints alleges he has.

      Robert Gill, 68, spent most of his life in jail; he apparently is one of those folks who can’t seem to survive outside the walls of the institution. But again, I find no reason to assume all drug addicts, or all those who’ve been convicted of drug charges are devoid of value.

      I have been in recovery for almost 20 years. I know many others who have done the same and who today are quite successful, contributing leaders of their community; many who give back tirelessly rather than trying to dehumanize and demoralize others on social media.

  • TWBDB

    Dr Winkler, your comments are inspired. Thank you for brightening our day.