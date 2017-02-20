Letters to the Editor: Feb. 20, 2017

Citizens should have opportunity to vote

When a felon has completed his/her sentence their voting rights should be fully restored. These laws all around the country were just another Republican effort to restrict the vote from a whole class of citizens.

And the lead story on Page 1 of the Feb. 8 edition shows that strategy has been very successful wherever it was passed.

Republicans can’t win if every citizen votes and they know it.

I think that all citizens should be encouraged to vote, even citizens in jail serving time for crimes. Are they still not a citizen?

Jim High

Tupelo

–––––

Proud that Mississippi respects sacredness of life

A response to the Laurie Bertram Roberts’ letter to the Daily Journal in the Feb. 9 edition:

I have been a resident of Mississippi for 55 years, and this is the first time I can remember our Mississippi mentioned in a light that is so positive.

Ms. Roberts states, in her letter of Feb. 9, that “According to the Gutmacher Institute, in 2014, 99 percent of our counties had no clinics that provided abortions.

I would suggest that this means that Mississippi is No. 1 in the country with regard to our respect for the sacredness of life.

I certainly hope so.

That is something for which we can be truly proud and thankful.

Julie Battaile

Saltillo

–––––

Another thought on race relations

I’m a practiced pediatrician for 40 years and thus saw many little children of all colors and never did they fail to fill my heart with love.

In the Bible when His disciples wanted to keep them away, Jesus said, “Let the little children come unto me for of such is the kingdom of God.”

Also He said, “You must become like little children to enter into the Kingdom of God.”

When speaking of a new age, the Bible again says “and a little child shall lead them.”

I feel that the only real solution to any race relation problem is respect and love. And if we first focus on little children then we will begin to see respect and love which I believe is the true answer to the problems we have.

The one problem with little children is that they tend to grow up and be like us.

Dr. Marion Winkler

Tupelo