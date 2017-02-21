Letters to the Editor: Feb. 21, 2017

Questionable administration continues

Recent letters have strongly criticized the public protests against Trump across America.

These folk had no gripes when the Tea Party was doing the same thing to Obama, did they?

When they agree with protests, it’s patriotic but now that their fair-haired boy is in charge, oh, it’s just terrible. Suppose Obama had been promoting relatives’ businesses, bragging about scoring with women that aren’t his wife, mocking judges, ignoring intelligence he didn’t like, praising dictators, insulting allied leaders on the phone and generally acting like a 2 year old who never grew up?

The GOP couldn’t impeach him fast enough. But Trump does it and their silence is deafening.

How can Trump govern a country when he can’t govern himself?

Why should we trust politicians whose first allegiance is so clearly to their party instead of their country?

Trump’s appointees so far are a motley assortment of good generals and hopelessly amateurish billionaires whose sole qualifications for being in his good graces are how much money they have and how good they are at flattering His Highness the “Royal Nonesuch” (see Huckleberry Finn if the Nonesuch reference seems familiar.)

How, pray tell, do you “drain the swamp” by hiring more alligators?

The last time a White House was in such chaos Richard Nixon was slowly being strangled by Watergate and Trump has created all this madness in just three weeks.

Security Advisor Michael Flynn was let go after his collusion with the Russians was exposed. His won’t be the only head that rolls before this is over.

U.S. intel says several in Trump’s campaign were in “constant contact” with Russian intelligence all last year. That’s treason, plain and simple. If Trump was involved, or just looked the other way while the Russians worked to help him, we may have a President Pence by this time next year.

Excepting Trump himself, no one else in either party thinks Vladimir Putin is a great guy or tries to defend him at every opportunity.

Is this administration bought and paid for by a foreign power?

Maybe Trump and his cronies are the ones who should be locked up.

Richard Wilkinson

Amory