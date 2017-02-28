Letters to the Editor: Feb. 28, 2017

Voters have already decided on state flag issue

The Mississippi state flag issue is probably dead for this year, but it leaves some concerning questions. Under our constitutional republic form of government, the people elect their leaders to represent our interests in government. However, some officials have the mistaken idea that we elected them to decide what is best for us. There is a name for leaders like that – tyrant – and they engage in tyranny when they presume to impose their will on the people that elected them.

There can be no question about the will of the people regarding the state flag. We, the voters of Mississippi, by a large majority chose the current flag in a referendum in 2001, and the only legitimate way to change the flag is for the voters to vote for a change in another referendum. What we do not need is more elected and appointed tyrants dictating their choices to the voters.

Who are these tyrants? They are college and university officials, city and town officials, legislators and other managers of public property in this state who refuse to fly the state flag and seem to think their views are more important than the views of their constituents. They openly insult the people of this state, violate their oath of office and presume to impose their will on the people that elected them. Where were our legislators when they had an opportunity to penalize state officials who refused to accept the choice of the people?

If the tyrants can’t remember they are supposed to be the servants of the people, maybe it is time for the voters to remember the tyrants when they run for reelection.

Raymond Settle

Blue Mountain