Letters to the Editor: Feb. 3, 2017

New local advantage in place

Several initiatives have been promoted to entice people to shop locally.

By keeping your shopping money local, your fellow small businesses take that money and put it right back into the local economy in the form of groceries, gas, medical services, schooling, shopping and local eateries to mention a few – you know, your neighbors who work, live and play here.

Believe it or not, that helps you the shopper, too.

Some of those initiatives have been “Shop Local,” “Shop Small,” “Buy Here.”

Everyone should do that, right? Well, we like bargains too. And sometimes we honestly just don’t care quite enough to pay more.

We are, after all, human and we justify it by saying a lot of things to ourselves like, “I need to save all the money I can” or “I’m on a limited budget” or any number of other justifications.

Well, occasionally we need help making those decisions and recently Amazon announced it is going to charge sales tax on online purchases.

Yeah, it sort of stinks to have to pay 7 cents more, but it also stinks that your fellow citizen has been at a disadvantage for years and has had to watch people drive by their store and buy from someone in Massachusetts to save 7 cents, which hurts the local shopper too, believe it or not, even though it isn’t quite obvious to most shoppers.

It just hasn’t been fair – up until now.

Combine that with an online company’s shipping costs and it may really be more advantageous to “Shop Local,” not just an appeal to be a good citizen.

Joe Haynes

Tupelo