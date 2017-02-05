Letters to the Editor: Feb. 5, 2017

Taxpayers need financially healthy local public schools

Taxpayers beware of private for-profit charter schools and the plan to reduce financial state-level support for local school districts.

Although my experience was not with a charter school, it does provide a cautionary tale.

After I left public school employment, I taught for a for-profit education services business in Mississippi. The local public school district had contracted with the company to teach under-achieving high schoolers. I discovered the leader of the “school”, whose credentials and experience as a school administrator were unimpressive, seemed, in my opinion, to have a border-line socialistic/radical agenda.

I caught him teaching a social studies class by holding Che Guevara up as a “hero.”

He stated, in so many words, that the students could better relate to Che instead of George Washington.

We were supposed to be teaching under-achievers; however, the public school administration saw an opportunity and also dumped the severe discipline problems into the “school.”

The “school” used computerized teaching software that was student-directed.

If a student decided at Noon that he had “learned” enough, he simply logged out of the lesson. Achievement was proven by having the students take tests on the computer.

They were given three opportunities to be successful.

Most of the students would use the first attempt to simply discover the correct answers, write them down, and then successfully complete the second attempt.

Hooray! They had passed the test.

Everybody gets a trophy. There were daily student fights in the hall. Sometimes a teacher got knocked aside in the fracas.

Students would leave the classroom and wander about. There were no consequences. Teachers were intimidated.

Some teachers refused to cooperate with other teachers’ requests to deny entry to wandering students who wanted to visit someone.

There was no accountability.

Taxpayers, we need to demand proper vetting of for-profit schools and insist on accountability. Don’t allow the state’s leaders to escape responsibility.

We need financially healthy local public schools.

Ken Patterson

Tupelo