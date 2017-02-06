Letters to the Editor: Feb. 6, 2017

Democracy looks different than this

I have been a patient at the National Institutes of Health for many years and was on campus in Bethesda, Maryland, for a checkup this past week. On Thursday, I was reading the news via an online site. I had opened and scanned several articles without a problem.

However when I attempted to open a piece which reported that the Trump White House had failed to consult with many agencies and lawmakers before pushing out a flood of executive orders, I received this chilling message.

It read that the content had been blocked by DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services)/NIH. The message noted that the content had been “identified as a security threat or inappropriate for government use.” Obviously, this was a result of gag orders issued the day before by the Trump administration.

I immediately reached out to U.S. Sens. Cochran and Wicker to express my outrage. I also reminded them that their continued support of these actions by this administration means that they tacitly support censorship of our free press.

This is what tyranny – not democracy – looks like. Are these the American values that you learned in civics class? Is this the America you want for yourselves, your children and your grandchildren? If not, please contact your elected officials and express your concern.

Charlotte Lane

Water Valley