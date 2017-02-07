Letters to the Editor: Feb. 7, 2017

Health agency reorganization would be harmful

There is currently a bill being debated in the Senate called the “Mississippi Health Agency Reorganization Act of 2017” SB 2567.

This is a very bad bill that would further weaken our Mississippi State Department of Health, which has already been severely crippled by massive budget cuts. These multi-million dollar slashes to the Health Department have resulted in many employee layoffs, including essential nursing jobs, and resulted in the closure of several county Health Departments (such as Benton), and reductions of service in many other counties.

This bill seeks to further weaken your State Department of Health by removing authority from its Board. The Mississippi Board of Health makeup consists of individuals who represent a wide variety of professions and who are from all areas of our state. This Board seeks diligently to create rules and regulations in the best interest of our citizens, striving to remove politics out of its governance and ensures that all positions are considered when determining health policy for our state.

Currently, the Governor appoints board members with staggered terms which provides a level of assurance to Mississippians that vital health policies are being constructed free from political conflict and undue influence. The field of public health requires the best and brightest doctors and nurses who can balance our multiple and critical state health needs with the best available science. The demands of studying communicable diseases, recognizing outbreaks, understanding the emergence of antibiotic resistant strains of infectious diseases and maintaining safe drinking water, clean restaurants and safe nursing homes are but a few of the tasks we face. The Mississippi State Board of Health must continue to be clear and free from partisan politics. Speaking on behalf of the Mississippi State Medical Association, the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians, and as a member of your State Board of Health, I urge you to call your Senator today and ask them to stand up for the public health of Mississippi by voting NO on Senate Bill 2567.

Dwalia South, M.D., FAAFP

Member Mississippi State Board of Health

Ripley