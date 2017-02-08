Letters to the Editor: Feb. 8, 2017

other_letters_editorTime to accept election results

In regard to Ms. Fealhaber’s letter of February 2: “MAN UP, Ms. Fealhaber.” Eight years ago your guy won. No riots, no crying rooms – we merely accepted it. Look what a mess we are in today.

This time our man won over your woman. It’s time for you to behave like adults and accept it. This is what living in a Republic is all about.

Interesting you seem fascinated with your perceived diagnosis of President Trump as narcissistic and then you make the statement “then, again, Americans tend to be very gullible.” Narcissism, anyone?

Marion D. Linde

Tupelo

  • TWBDB

    Let’s be clear, ” we merely accepted ” Obama’s election is a lie. Congressional Republicans declared they’d block everything Obama attempted on day one. Right wing media exploded with claims the 2008 election was fraught with wide spread voter fraud. They attacked Obama supporters with claims we only voted for Obama because he is black. The Tea Party was born and with it came silence when blatant racism became commonplace; silence as the Right set about redefining racism. Upon the Obama election words such as ‘liberal, left, progressive, secular’ became words of slander and those with opposing political views to the Right were declared enemies of American society, anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-family, etc. It became acceptable on the Right to proclaim Obama had intentions to destroy America, to declare Sharia law and convert America to an Islamic theocracy, to make lurid suggestions about fellow citizens who simply sought civil equality. The Right declared war on the Left

    Now, there’s been a full generation of young people who’ve grown up in this contentious environment. They believe this is what conservatives think of them; some believe, as some on the right believe, even violent revolution is acceptable. I do not.

    Rioting, looting, destroying property is a crime and must be treated as such in every situation; these actions are anti-free speech, they derail the messaging of peaceful protests. I especially want cases like the recent violent outbreak at a UC Berkeley protest to be brought to the light. I want these people found, arrested, I want the media to reveal who they are, what was their intent, and who hired them if that’s the case.

    Donald Trump is a narcissist, period. He’s always been that way, back when he claimed to be a liberal Democrat and now when he claims to be a staunch conservative Republican.