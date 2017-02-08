Letters to the Editor: Feb. 8, 2017

Time to accept election results

In regard to Ms. Fealhaber’s letter of February 2: “MAN UP, Ms. Fealhaber.” Eight years ago your guy won. No riots, no crying rooms – we merely accepted it. Look what a mess we are in today.

This time our man won over your woman. It’s time for you to behave like adults and accept it. This is what living in a Republic is all about.

Interesting you seem fascinated with your perceived diagnosis of President Trump as narcissistic and then you make the statement “then, again, Americans tend to be very gullible.” Narcissism, anyone?

Marion D. Linde

Tupelo