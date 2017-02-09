Letters to the Editor: Feb. 9, 2017

Wicker’s bill undermines health care decisions for women

In Roger Wicker: Pro-life bill would restrict taxpayer-funded abortions (1/31), Senator Wicker congratulates himself for supporting legislation that undermines the health, dignity and personal decision making of women.

Senator Wicker claims he wants the voices of Mississippians to be heard, so I am raising mine for those who need meaningful access to full reproductive health care. It’s unconscionable that Senator Wicker has introduced S. 184, a sweeping ban on abortion coverage that would make the Hyde Amendment permanent and could eliminate abortion coverage in the private insurance market. No one in Mississippi sent Senator Wicker to Washington to take away women’s basic rights.

I talk to Mississippians every day already struggling to access reproductive health care. Bans on funding mean women need weeks or months to raise the money for their procedure. One client, “Emily,” wanted to terminate her pregnancy when she was 7 weeks pregnant. However, Mississippi’s ban on abortion funding for insurance purchased through the exchange meant she couldn’t use her private health care coverage. It took several weeks to raise part of the money, and we provided the rest, but by this time she was forced to travel out of state because she was past the 16-week limit at the last remaining clinic in Mississippi.

Bans on insurance coverage for abortion force one in four poor women seeking abortion to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term. A woman who wants to get an abortion but can’t receive the care she needs is more likely to fall into poverty than a woman who can get abortion services.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, in 2014, 99% of Mississippi counties had no clinics that provided abortions, and 91% of Mississippi women lived in those counties. There is no question that the women of Mississippi need more options for reproductive health care.

Perhaps if Senator Wicker actually spoke to Mississippi women, he might understand the struggles we face in getting the reproductive health care we need. If he spent less time bragging about his extreme anti-abortion positions, he might have time to understand the human impact.

Laurie Bertram Roberts

Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund