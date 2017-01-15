Letters to the Editor: Jan. 15, 2017

A week in your Miss. House

Not every day of the legislative session is exciting, but none are boring.

The weeks are typical that we check in on Monday’s at 4 p.m., then work Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then check out about 9 a.m. on Friday mornings.

This week was without excitement, but a lot of activity.

The sad part was the $50 million budget cuts announced because of corporate tax revenue shortages.

These cuts will definitely impact already stretched schools, colleges, mental health, highway patrol, EMS, trauma, etc.

I am a proud business owner and fiscally conservative.

However, cannot say enough that I disagree with the notion of cutting revenue when you cannot pay your basic bills.

We had committee meetings, particularly education and rules, where bills were discussed and then sent to the floor for a vote. Bills which did make it to the floor and passed over to the senate were the following:

HB479 – Campaign finance: Not far enough, but a good start. I was proud to co-sponsor this one.

HB131 – Taxes: Authority for Department of Revenue to negotiate $1.2 billion old tax liens on the books that have gone uncollected.

HB319 – Insurance: You will not be able to renew a license plate without proof of insurance.

HB469 – Fire protection: Gives the county supervisors the authority to dissolve Fire Protection Districts and draw new lines. This will save homeowners a lot on insurance premiums.

I was proud to visit with the Mississippi Firefighters Association, as well as the Mississippi Geographic Alliance. These were two of many great groups who visited the capitol this week and set up tables in the rotunda. It is the public opportunity to inform us about their missions.

We also got to meet many new pages. These are people between 13 and 17 who get to miss a week of regular school and get hands-on training in the capitol building. It is their opportunity to see, first hand, the sausage making factory in full form.

Other than that, just another week in the capitol and down by the railroad tracks. Things will certainly heat up as budget cuts continue and education funding hits the daily calendar. Stay tuned.

Jay Hughes

Oxford

House of Representatives