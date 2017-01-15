Letters to the Editor: Jan. 15, 2017

Not every day of the legislative session is exciting, but none are boring.

The weeks are typical that we check in on Monday’s at 4 p.m., then work Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then check out about 9 a.m. on Friday mornings.

This week was without excitement, but a lot of activity.

The sad part was the $50 million budget cuts announced because of corporate tax revenue shortages.

These cuts will definitely impact already stretched schools, colleges, mental health, highway patrol, EMS, trauma, etc.

I am a proud business owner and fiscally conservative.

However, cannot say enough that I disagree with the notion of cutting revenue when you cannot pay your basic bills.

We had committee meetings, particularly education and rules, where bills were discussed and then sent to the floor for a vote. Bills which did make it to the floor and passed over to the senate were the following:

HB479 – Campaign finance: Not far enough, but a good start. I was proud to co-sponsor this one.

HB131 – Taxes: Authority for Department of Revenue to negotiate $1.2 billion old tax liens on the books that have gone uncollected.

HB319 – Insurance: You will not be able to renew a license plate without proof of insurance.

HB469 – Fire protection: Gives the county supervisors the authority to dissolve Fire Protection Districts and draw new lines. This will save homeowners a lot on insurance premiums.

I was proud to visit with the Mississippi Firefighters Association, as well as the Mississippi Geographic Alliance. These were two of many great groups who visited the capitol this week and set up tables in the rotunda. It is the public opportunity to inform us about their missions.

We also got to meet many new pages. These are people between 13 and 17 who get to miss a week of regular school and get hands-on training in the capitol building. It is their opportunity to see, first hand, the sausage making factory in full form.

Other than that, just another week in the capitol and down by the railroad tracks. Things will certainly heat up as budget cuts continue and education funding hits the daily calendar. Stay tuned.

Jay Hughes

Oxford

House of Representatives

  • DWarren

    I wonder why Mr. Hughes spends time and energy drafting, revising, and submitting letters to the editor that could have been devoted to representing his constituents?
    Perhaps Mr. Hughes is of the opinion that the DJ coverage of the state legislature is somehow incomplete, inadequate, or insufficiently partisan.
    Perhaps Mr. Hughes is considering changing professions and becoming another Progressive Democrat “journalist.” If so, he should make himself aware that the field is extremely crowded and employment opportunities are extremely limited.
    Perhaps Mr. Hughes is merely hungry for publicity in hopes of increasing his name recognition in anticipation of a state wide run for political office. If so, he should realize that “fiscal conservative” and “Progressive Democrat” are oxymoronic realities that cannot be comingled without disrupting the entire space-time continuum. People quit believing the old saw, “we state Democrats aren’t like those radical, far Left, Progressive Democrats on the national stage” long, long ago.
    Perhaps Mr. Hughes is telegraphing his dissatisfaction with the minority status to which the radical, far Left, Progressive Democrat Party has been reduced in the Mississippi Legislature. A genuine reform movement in the Democrat Party to wrest control from the progressives and oust them from the party will do much more good and produce better results than a letter to the editor.
    Perhaps Mr. Hughes’ motivations are a conundrum that no amount of “pondering,” as Bill Crawford called it, will ever solve.