Letters to the Editor: Jan. 17, 2017

Students deserve better than Trump

As a Tupelo High graduate (Class of ‘78), I am sad to hear that our high school band will perform in Trump’s inaugural parade.

Once upon a time (in the Tupelo schools), our teachers taught us to have high ethical standards, to be critical thinkers and to respect our leaders but to hold them to a high standard as well.

Donald Trump won the 2016 election by appealing to the worst, not the best, of our natures – attacking Mexican-Americans, African Americans, the disabled, women in general but especially overweight ones and anyone else who might happen to disagree with him.

The aborted Green Party-sponsored recounts in Republican-controlled Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania showed numerous anomalies (like tens of thousands of uncounted votes in majority-black districts), a fraction of which, if properly investigated, would most likely have changed the outcome of those close races.

Beyond these states, Trump prevailed due to voter suppression in places like North Carolina and Florida.

He could not have won without dividing the country and without cheating at the ballot box. Winning the Electoral College through intimidation and fraud, he lost the popular vote by a historic margin.

Many of us held our tongues, thinking perhaps his antics were just campaign stunts and that he would change once the election season was past.

We hoped that he would follow through on his promises to work for all the people and to reduce international tensions, especially with Russia. But, the opposite is happening.

Trump has doubled down on his hateful rhetoric and has even stated his intent to increase the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile.

Any hope that he might intend to work on behalf of the common people has been destroyed before he has even taken office. My friends and fellow classmates of Tupelo High, we deserve better.

Trump is unworthy of the title of president.

Even worse, recent reports of collusion between the Republican campaign and the Russians, if proven true, amount to treason.

Tupelo High’s band should not be associated with what is shaping up to be a dark chapter in our nation’s history.

John Wages

Tupelo