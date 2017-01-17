Letters to the Editor: Jan. 17, 2017

other_letters_editorStudents deserve better than Trump

As a Tupelo High graduate (Class of ‘78), I am sad to hear that our high school band will perform in Trump’s inaugural parade.

Once upon a time (in the Tupelo schools), our teachers taught us to have high ethical standards, to be critical thinkers and to respect our leaders but to hold them to a high standard as well.

Donald Trump won the 2016 election by appealing to the worst, not the best, of our natures – attacking Mexican-Americans, African Americans, the disabled, women in general but especially overweight ones and anyone else who might happen to disagree with him.

The aborted Green Party-sponsored recounts in Republican-controlled Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania showed numerous anomalies (like tens of thousands of uncounted votes in majority-black districts), a fraction of which, if properly investigated, would most likely have changed the outcome of those close races.

Beyond these states, Trump prevailed due to voter suppression in places like North Carolina and Florida.

He could not have won without dividing the country and without cheating at the ballot box. Winning the Electoral College through intimidation and fraud, he lost the popular vote by a historic margin.

Many of us held our tongues, thinking perhaps his antics were just campaign stunts and that he would change once the election season was past.

We hoped that he would follow through on his promises to work for all the people and to reduce international tensions, especially with Russia. But, the opposite is happening.

Trump has doubled down on his hateful rhetoric and has even stated his intent to increase the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile.

Any hope that he might intend to work on behalf of the common people has been destroyed before he has even taken office. My friends and fellow classmates of Tupelo High, we deserve better.

Trump is unworthy of the title of president.

Even worse, recent reports of collusion between the Republican campaign and the Russians, if proven true, amount to treason.

Tupelo High’s band should not be associated with what is shaping up to be a dark chapter in our nation’s history.

John Wages

Tupelo

  • DWarren

    If, as Mr. Wages asserts, his “thinking” was molded and shaped by his educational experience under the tutelage of teachers in the Tupelo Public School System in the mid to late 1970s, let’s hope that the teachers who taught him have retired and exited the education profession altogether or that Mr. Wages was either an incredibly poor student or habitual absentee.
    Mr. Wages appeals to “high ethical standards” instilled by his public school teachers, but displays an appalling lack of “ethics” in his comments. There was a time when patriotism in the form of respect for uniquely American institutions like the peaceful transfer of political power was an ethic honored by all Americans. Mr. Wages must have been day dreaming or absent the day his teachers imparted that high ethical standard. There was a time when good sportsmanship was a cherished ethic. Again, Mr. Wages must have cut school or been gathering wool when that ethic was imparted. There was a time when “the Tupelo spirit” was a cherished ethic throughout the community, but Mr. Wages for whatever reason sure missed out on that ethic.
    To disrespect American institutions like presidential inaugurations is to disrespect America and the American voters.
    To challenge a president elect as illegitimate and flawed to the point of disqualification from public office is to also label the American voters and the Constitutional Electoral College process illegitimate and flawed to the point of illegitimacy.
    To be saddened by and to begrudge the opportunity the THS Band has to march in a presidential inauguration parade as only one of seven high school bands in the nation–and the only high school band from Mississippi–to do so manifests a total lack of the Tupelo spirit the city prides itself for having.
    The really sad, unethical, and slanderous part of this equation is that Mr. Wages is blatantly blaming his former teachers for the fact that his devotion to a losing political party, philosophy, policies, and practices exceeds his commitment to American institutions, Tupelo, good sportsmanship, and to the members of the THS Band (some of whom have never been to the nation’s capital and all of whom will remember being a part of a presidential inauguration for the rest of their lives). To be saddened by and to begrudge participation in American institutions, Tupelo, good sportsmanship, and the THS Band are hardly the hallmarks of an “educated”–much less “ethical”–person.