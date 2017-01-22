Letters to the Editor: Jan. 22, 2017

Obamacare faults trumped up by Republican party

Republicans have been crowing that Obamacare premiums have gone up so high that no one can afford them anymore and this is proof that the system doesn’t work.

So, why did I just get my premium bill in the mail and see that it went down from last year?

I repeat, it went down!

If anyone doubts me, I will be glad to wave the last few months of bills under their smug noses as the latest evidence of GOP lies.

Congress is working on repeal of Obamacare. Even if there is a formal repeal vote, the program will continue on automatic because there is nothing to replace it with.

The GOP has had six years to conceive a replacement plan, but never did it.

They were too busy primping before the mirror to go on cable news shows and deliver their canned condemnations of any and all things Obama. Work? What’s that?

They were lazy and useless then and they still are now. Insurance companies will fight them tooth and nail.

No business in its right mind will drop 20 million customers because politicians want them to.

The GOP will tweak the program here and there, rename it Trumpcare and brag to gullible voters about how great they are.

They learned to lie from the best. Donald Trump is the prince of lies.

His position on everything changes not just from day to day but from hour to hour.

FDR had fireside chats, Trump has bedside tweets.

Trump is 100 percent consistent on only one thing: He will go to his grave defending Vladimir Putin against all criticism.

Did I miss the news one day? When did Russia and this murderous thug become our friends?

I hear stories about what blackmail Putin has on Trump, and it’s nasty.

If Trump is compromised and is now a Russian stooge doing Vlad’s bidding that’s treason, plain and simple.

Making excuses for Trump’s rampant damage to all America stands for is like putting a child molester in charge of a day care center and saying, “Well, except for that, he’s really a great guy!”

Richard Wilkinson

Amory