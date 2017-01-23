Letters to the Editor: Jan. 23, 2017

Be proud of Tupelo High School band members

As a former Tupelo High School band student, parent of THS band students and THS band booster officer, I believe those who are complaining about the Tupelo High School Band participating in the inaugural parade are letting their political views cloud the true picture.

This trip for these students is truly an opportunity of a lifetime and an experience these young people will never forget.

Politics has very little to do with it and many of us could learn from these students.

Regardless of their opinions of our new president and whether or not he should be president, the members of the THS Band realized what a wonderful opportunity they were being offered.

The goal was high and would be hard to reach but they knew if they came together and worked hard, they could achieve that goal.

These young people worked hard not only perfecting their musical talents but fundraising as well.

With the school, parents and community help, their goal was reached and the Tupelo High School Band is in Washington, D.C., representing the wonderful state of Mississippi.

We should all be proud of these young representatives, not critical of them for wanting to share their great musical talents with the world.

Pam Armour

Tupelo

–––––

Time is now to step up and help Mississippi

Over the past months, the media – both in spoken and written word – has bombarded the public with caustic and sarcastic criticism of our legislators.

Part of this blame they may have earned. However, as the voting public we should accept our share of the blame.

After voting this body into office, how well have we supported them?

How many of us have written to or called our legislator to express our opinion before the vote?

Instead we wait with apathy until the vote doesn’t go our way, then barrage them with calls expressing our displeasure.

Why not make a personal commitment that in this current 2017 session we will assume our share of responsibility, voicing our thoughts and opinions to our legislators at the time it’s most important.

Let’s all step up to help them help Mississippi.

Janie Williams

Tupelo