Letters to the Editor: Jan. 26, 2017

Never lose sight of the big picture

Even if this piece is published, only a handful of people that read it will know or heard of Admiral H.G. Rickover, much less what he did for this country.

You see “The Admiral,” in the Navy, is known as the father of the Nuclear Navy and considered by many as the father of the commercial nuclear program.

Whether you consider this a good thing or not so good is subject for debate, but his leadership and guidance in developing these programs allowed the U.S. to keep the USSR in check during the Cold War.

By all accounts, development of the Nuclear Navy was considered by the establishment as not possible or necessary.

Rickover accomplished all of this despite the military and political establishment in Washington, D.C., and stepped on many toes in doing so.

He was eccentric and could be insulting and harsh with not only the bureaucrats but also with his own people in the naval program as he held his people to such high standards.

I know this because I served in the submarine force from 1961-1967 during which time I was a nuclear reactor operator aboard the USS Seawolf (SSN575) and served with many that came in either direct or indirect contact with the admiral and from subsequently working in the commercial nuclear industry for more than 40 years.

I tell you this true story to draw a parallel between Rickover and President Donald Trump.

Rickover was sharp tongued, insulting, etc., but he was a brilliant man with a vision and duty to his country and knew how to get things done.

He did not play the rhetoric or the public relations game at all, but was a doer and a builder and put his faith in his people, not the bureaucracy, to get the job done.

It was all about doing the job and protecting this country.

So, I see a parallel between these two men, and I strongly urge this country to let President Trump get on with his job.

I learned a lot from my naval experience, but the most important lesson comes directly from the admiral and that is to never lose sight of the big picture.

Allen McCurdy

Mooreville