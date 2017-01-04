Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4, 2017

Let’s hope new government will guide us better

Perhaps our greatest national blessing in the New Year will be getting rid of President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry.

The president’s nuclear deal with Iran and his increasingly anti-Israel stance convince me that he has no respect for our Judeo-Christian heritage or for our solid relationship with Israel.

John Kerry’s performance as secretary of state has been, if possible, even more deplorable. I thought at one time that he might be a patriot. Then, years ago, I read, “unfit for command.” Kerry was unfit then. He is unfit now.

The man seems to have lost his senses as to what is right for his country.

I believe Congress should have impeached both our president and our secretary of state, but that will not happen as congress rarely does what it should have done for its people, and history is replete with such failures.

I believe our nation is in increasingly moral decline.

But let us hope and pray that a new government in January will guide our people into a more honorable relationship with both men and God.

John Calvin

Houston