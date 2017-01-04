Letters to the Editor: Jan. 4, 2017

other_letters_editorLet’s hope new government will guide us better

Perhaps our greatest national blessing in the New Year will be getting rid of President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry.

The president’s nuclear deal with Iran and his increasingly anti-Israel stance convince me that he has no respect for our Judeo-Christian heritage or for our solid relationship with Israel.

John Kerry’s performance as secretary of state has been, if possible, even more deplorable. I thought at one time that he might be a patriot. Then, years ago, I read, “unfit for command.” Kerry was unfit then. He is unfit now.

The man seems to have lost his senses as to what is right for his country.

I believe Congress should have impeached both our president and our secretary of state, but that will not happen as congress rarely does what it should have done for its people, and history is replete with such failures.

I believe our nation is in increasingly moral decline.

But let us hope and pray that a new government in January will guide our people into a more honorable relationship with both men and God.

John Calvin

Houston

    I fully intend to hold those who chastised the left for mentioning Bush’s carry over into the Obama administration after Obama’s swearing in to exactly the same metric. You’ve got exactly 15 days to blame Obama. Have at it.

  • TWBDB

    “The president’s nuclear deal with Iran and his increasingly anti-Israel stance convince me that he has no respect for our Judeo-Christian heritage or for our solid relationship with Israel.”

    Let’s hold this statement to the light. Just last year, July 2015, the US was the only nation to decline to hold Israel accountable for want the world viewed as war crimes, as we’ve always done with Palestine when war crimes have been committed. Obama and Kerry were around then. This latest UN measure is the first time the US hasn’t voted against holding Israel’s actions to the light. Israel’s current administration has most certainly remained at odds with the Obama administration regardless of the fact the Obama administration has stood with them until just a couple weeks ago and continues to poor money and weapons across our borders to the nation of Israel – – including nuclear material and intelligence.

    Iran hasn’t always been an enemy of the US – in fact we’ve worked with Iran quite closely in the past to help bring peace to the region. The faction brought in and emboldened during the Carter / Reagan years is the religious faction we have to deal with to date.

    Regardless, neither of these issues have anything to do with ‘respect for our Judeo-Christian heritage’. God in the Old Testament and Jesus in the New Testament held the Israeli people and the nation of Israel accountable for their actions and we’d hardly tell Jesus He is anti-Semitic. What I find offensive to a respect for our Judeo – Christian heritage is hanging these secular issues of Earthly state around the mantle of God’s Kingdom.

  • DWarren

    The Progressive Democrat agenda based firmly in fantasy abhors reality as it prefers to ignore, to deny, or to obfuscate objective truth. Happily, we are witnessing the PD demise as evidenced by the fact that the leftists refuse to accept the reality that the nation recently repudiated the PD agenda’s self-identifying, secular, relativistic, socialist, genderless, arrogant, freedom hating, anti-America, anti-Christian, anti-authoritarian lunacy. The crumbling of the “Great Blue Wall” in the upper mid-west is a clear harbinger that the loony Left is being rendered irrelevant as a socio-political movement. Perhaps California, Washington State, and New York State can become progressive “safe spaces” where disillusioned leftists may pass the time of their earthly sojourn in the comfortable environs of their artificially constructed alternative dimension apart from the inconceivable burden of processing reality in the real world.