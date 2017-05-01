Letters to the Editor: May 1, 2017

Jobs are out there; go get them

All last year our great Royal Nonesuch ran for president on the lie that the American economy was an irredeemable disaster and he alone could turn things around and bring back jobs to a desperate nation.

This, despite all economic signs pointing to a stable and healthy economy, which has recovered by leaps and bounds from the depths of the Bush recession of 2007-2009 (yes, Bush, Obama wasn’t president when the economy crashed.)

Angry voters believed his sales pitch and elected him. So, where are the jobs? Open up your newspapers, Trump voters.

The Daily Journal published special sections full of help wanted ads from companies looking for workers. All of this winter United Furniture ran TV ads looking for people to come work for them. If you believe Trump, then these TV ads and jobs sections have to be “Fake News,” don’t they?

Whole sections of the paper devoted to job ads are a clear, indisputable sign of a healthy, robust economy, not a weak, faltering one.

Somebody is lying since both narratives can’t be true. So, Trump supporters, who is lying to you, your bloviating, pompous leader or your own eyes?

You want jobs? There they are, go get them.

Now, I noticed that a lot of these companies are looking for people with technical experience or similar work histories. That means there are still no jobs for unskilled workers, right? Not so. Farms are looking for people to come pick fruit, plant and later dig up potatoes and similar agricultural work that doesn’t require specialized abilities. And they are offering $10 an hour to do it, good money.

For you middle-aged and older unemployed Trump voters, here are your jobs and you don’t have to shell out money to go back to school and start over from scratch.

The jobs really are out there, and there is plenty of proof if you open up a newspaper and read it, so do your part to “Make America Great Again,” quit whining like spoiled children, put up your cell phones and computer games, turn off the cable news channels and go work already.

Richard Wilkinson

Amory