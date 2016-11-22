Letters to the Editor: Nov. 22, 2016

other_letters_editorVoters reject power in charge since 1960

In reference to the successful campaign of President-elect Donald Trump, listen up.

Attention, pointy headed liberals, secular progressives, fetus killers, twisters of history, sanctuary cities, illegal immigrants, dope dealers, lobbyists, bloated bureaucrats, biased news media including AP, ABC, CBS, NBC, MOB and their cable affiliates, ACLU, BLM newspaper columnists (including leftists opining within the Journal), the entertainment industry including its pampered and pompous “stars, ” work averse entitlement leeches, tenured university purveyors of leftist propaganda, and those administrators of our educational institutions who have usurped the purpose of education as to political for racial or sexual orientation correctness, etc, et al:

There’s a new sheriff in town and hard working, tax paying God fearing, family values, conservative Tea Party members and an army of patriotic Christian American citizens are coming to a location near you. We don’t care what sexual, social or gender identity you feel the need to display. Be quiet about it. There are two restrooms, male and female, so use the equipment you were born with. Life is not always fair. Get over it.

The corruptions, negligence and perversion of Hillary/Bill Clinton, their Ponzi scheme Clinton Foundation, the Democratic Party, their campaign minions, the POTUS including incompetent federal officials who, apparently, thought lying wasn’t precluded by their oaths, have all been repudiated. The mystery, however, remains as to how these people thought they could, with the aid and assistance of the leftist media, put this fraud over on the American voters. Their arrogance and hubris was apparent to many cognizant voters yet, and it’s a larger mystery, how or why anyone could vote for them.

The will of “we the people” shall once again dictate the future course of America. We now have the opportunity, duty and obligation to return the visions, hope and greatness that was this country to our children and their children. These long-held beliefs I opine not for myself, as I am in the twilight of life, but to address the fears I have long had, for my loved ones.

Our long national nightmare, beginning in 1960, with a reprieve of only eight years of the Reagan presidency, is nearing an end and we can give thanks to our God we will have our beloved country back. Free at last, etc.

David Horn

Houston

  • TWBDB

    Yes, that is a fine example of Christian American values. I’m certain the youth of America are taking note. What a wonderful Thanksgiving blessing.

  • John Sparkplugs

    Every single person I know in east Tennessee who’s on welfare is white and voted for Trump. Every. Single. One.

  • SoldierofaDifferentStripe

    Keep drinking that kool-aid, David of Houston.

  • Thile

    Love to read some stream-of-consciousness pablum from the delusional fever swamps. These celebration letters have been a treat, though.

    • TWBDB

      It has truly been amazing to see how quickly the vitriol has gone from bad to worse

      • N2OO2

        Man oh man, you should have seen it when the U.S. voted a black man to be president. Do you mean that kind of vitriol or maybe something different?

        • TWBDB

          Exactly – that kind of vitriol.

  • Phil587

    Bravo, David Horn, bravo. You hit the proverbial nail on the head. Ignore the pinheads posting here for they are ignorant.

    • TWBDB

      Enlighten us please. What was the national nightmare beginning in 1960?

      • Thile

        A Mississippian, yearning for the pre-1960’s. Can’t imagine what David, who also thinks he’s “got his country back,” means by that.

    • N2OO2

      Sentence will be stronger if you lose “proverbial.” It’s just not needed.

    • N2OO2

      Why call me a pinhead. Why can’t you just say I think differently than you do? In terms of what we say, are your words and thoughts superior to mine? Or are they just different? Your answer may provide some insight into the way we treat each other in national political discourse. Please be honest Phil587.

      • pubpubpub

        Because you’re a white-hating filthy member of the tribe.

  • Shewhomustnotbenamed

    #TrumpetsforChrist?? 😢 ##WWTD ? A sign of the end times??

  • DWarren

    John F. Kennedy was the last Democrat President to cut taxes and to make even feeble attempts to face down the socialists of the U.S.S.R. He was weak during the erection of the Berlin Wall. He also chickened out at the Bay of Pigs. After promising expatriate Cubans air support for their fight to liberate their island home, at the last minute Kennedy placed a call to the air craft carrier and told the U.S. fighter pilots to fly over the beaches, but not to fire on the Cuban communists. A friend of mine stood on the deck of that air craft carrier and watched the communists push the Cuban expatriates back into the surf and gun them down when they dropped their weapons and raised their hands in an attempt to surrender. Today, a self-avowed socialist who honeymooned in Mother Russia is not only comfortable in the Progressive Democrat Party, but able to give HRC a run for her money in the primary. However, the rigged Progressive Democrat primary system saw to it that Sanders would lose to HRC.
    Ronald Regan disposed of the failed policy of unilateral disarmament and destroyed the Soviet Union. Remember his famous, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!,” from Berlin.? He also cut taxes and oversaw the largest and longest economy since WWII. The present Progressive Democrat administration fronted by Secretary of State HRC pushed the now infamous “reset” button with Russia awakening the Russian Bear from hibernation to resume its global conquest and oversaw the slowest and weakest economy since WWII.
    Attacks on President-elect Trump are really attacks on the American voters who cast their ballots for the Trump Pence ticket. Bear in mind that Progressive Democrat newspeak defines “democracy” only as the people’s right to support, choose, and vote into office the collectivist candidates progressives deem worthy of wielding political power in their self-identified people’s republic of Amerika.

  • N2OO2

    Must be tough having 56 years of hatred in your heart, but that’s your choice. Of course, your politics is a choice, too. I enjoy living in a country that allows us that choice. However, I am going to have to take exception to your description of of the last 56 years as a national nightmare.

    Every other country in the world would love to have our national nightmare.
    * Standard of living unequaled.
    * Strongest military in the world. The U.S. spends more on defense than China and Russia combined.
    * Man on the moon.
    * Other highly successful NASA space projects
    * The finest research universities in the world, bar none.
    * More Nobel prizes than any other country.
    * The finest and most valuable intellectual property in the world.
    * World beater technology R&D. No other country comes close.
    * Best research on alternative energy.
    * Staggering discoveries in the field of health and medicine.
    * More Americans going to two-year and four-year colleges.
    * A rock solid commitment to the First Amendment which is the envy of the world and that allows Mr. Horn to state is views regardless for what anyone else thinks.
    * The finest architecture.
    * The finest arts and artists.

    Obviously, this list could on and on. You want to know something Mr. Horn, in so many ways, it doesn’t matter at all who is in office. The greatness of the United States has never depended on politicians and never will. So, have your political rant, but don’t suggest we’ve had a national nightmare for 56 years.

    PS, I hope the hate leaves your heart now that president-elect Trump will lead the country.

    Bless you.

    • TWBDB

      Thank you. And that’s just a short list.