Letters to the Editor: Nov. 22, 2016

Voters reject power in charge since 1960

In reference to the successful campaign of President-elect Donald Trump, listen up.

Attention, pointy headed liberals, secular progressives, fetus killers, twisters of history, sanctuary cities, illegal immigrants, dope dealers, lobbyists, bloated bureaucrats, biased news media including AP, ABC, CBS, NBC, MOB and their cable affiliates, ACLU, BLM newspaper columnists (including leftists opining within the Journal), the entertainment industry including its pampered and pompous “stars, ” work averse entitlement leeches, tenured university purveyors of leftist propaganda, and those administrators of our educational institutions who have usurped the purpose of education as to political for racial or sexual orientation correctness, etc, et al:

There’s a new sheriff in town and hard working, tax paying God fearing, family values, conservative Tea Party members and an army of patriotic Christian American citizens are coming to a location near you. We don’t care what sexual, social or gender identity you feel the need to display. Be quiet about it. There are two restrooms, male and female, so use the equipment you were born with. Life is not always fair. Get over it.

The corruptions, negligence and perversion of Hillary/Bill Clinton, their Ponzi scheme Clinton Foundation, the Democratic Party, their campaign minions, the POTUS including incompetent federal officials who, apparently, thought lying wasn’t precluded by their oaths, have all been repudiated. The mystery, however, remains as to how these people thought they could, with the aid and assistance of the leftist media, put this fraud over on the American voters. Their arrogance and hubris was apparent to many cognizant voters yet, and it’s a larger mystery, how or why anyone could vote for them.

The will of “we the people” shall once again dictate the future course of America. We now have the opportunity, duty and obligation to return the visions, hope and greatness that was this country to our children and their children. These long-held beliefs I opine not for myself, as I am in the twilight of life, but to address the fears I have long had, for my loved ones.

Our long national nightmare, beginning in 1960, with a reprieve of only eight years of the Reagan presidency, is nearing an end and we can give thanks to our God we will have our beloved country back. Free at last, etc.

David Horn

Houston