Letters to the Editor: Sept. 11, 2016

Electors must name their poison in November vote

That was an especially nasty, vindictive letter from David Masters in your paper. First of all, in reply, I am an American citizen, a hard-working taxpayer and, this fall, a somewhat reluctant voter for Hillary Clinton. She is not the best choice by a long shot, but she is the only choice available.

I asked my preacher a couple of weeks ago what he thought of the election and he said, “Well, I’ve about decided we have to choose between a liar and a lunatic!”

Let’s take a quick look at Trump’s positions, for this week anyway. “Make America great again”? When did America ever stop being great? If we are so weak, why do nations around the world look to us for guidance, why do people still come here from abroad looking for a fresh start and a better life, why do they send their kids to learn at our schools and colleges, why do oppressed peoples everywhere look to our example as a beacon of hope and freedom? Oh, sure, the economy is worse in Mississippi, but when isn’t it worse here?

Illegal aliens overrunning the country? Obama has deported more illegals than any president in history. Look it up yourself. Where are the GOP tears for the 4,400 dead in Iraq on a wild goose chase that bankrupted America?

I worked for 25 years in a garment factory and made a decent living at it until we went under in the recession that started in 2007-2008. I remember vividly who was president when friends I had worked beside all that time lost their jobs and savings, and it wasn’t the black guy. So, name your poison, folks. Liar or lunatic? We should be ashamed that we have let our politics get this sleazy, but instead, we revel in it. What does that say about us a people?

Richard Wilkinson

Amory