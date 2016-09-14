Letters to the Editor: Sept. 14, 2016

North Mississippi has plenty to offer National Park Service

It was with interest that I read the editorial by Charlie Mitchell and article by Joe Rutherford about our national parks and the National Park Service (NPS).

It was created to provide a single agency to manage existing federal parks and “those yet to be established.” And that affects us in North Mississippi.

In 1809, Captain Meriwether Lewis of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, had become a key participant in Indian Policy and traveled the Chickasaw Trail from (contemporary) Memphis to (contemporary) Old Houlka to visit the Chickasaw Agency. This trail was supplanted by the Tanglefoot Railroad (New Albany to Houston) in the 1860s, then paralleled by Highway 15, and now is the popular Tanglefoot Trail. Captain Lewis left the agency and traveled north on the Natchez Trace.

An extension of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail (LCNHT) – currently from St. Louis to the Pacific Ocean – has been studied by the NPS to include preparation for the expedition and return routes by Lewis and Clark individually. After years of study, NPS has concluded that extension areas are “not significant.”

Well, I believe it is time to tell the whole story of Lewis and Clark.

LCNHT signs along I-22 and Highway 15 will create educational opportunities and attract global visitors. Heritage tourism is vital to our economy and the preservation of the role of those who came before us. No land will be taken; the trail will follow existing highways.

As Charlie Mitchell said about NPS properties, “they are state assets that don’t take a nickel from the state budget.”

We need this in North Mississippi, and here’s how you can help: The NPS public comment period is open until Sept. 30. Post comments at parkplanning.nps.gov/ eastern-legacy-srs or mail to Tokey Boswell, NPS Midwest Regional Office, 601 Riverfront Drive, Omaha, NE 68102. Also, the NPS takes direction from Congress so contact our senators and representative.

The L&C values of perseverance, shared responsibility, and collective accomplishment are needed by our children; it’s time to recognize that this great American story stretches from “sea to shining sea.”

Janet Sample Bland

Belden