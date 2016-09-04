Letters to the Editor: Sept. 4, 2016

Darwin’s thinking started a form of ‘legitimized’ racism

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick does have a point: it is quite true that our U.S. flag did fly over a century’s worth of forced racial integration and, yes, it did fly over another century’s worth of forced racial segregation (i.e. Lincoln-initiated apartheid). But the Grand Old Flag herself did not foster racism per se; the stars and stripes merely symbolized the rise of U.S. national power over the states’ various local authorities.

No, the most egregious promoter of the racist worldview is Charles Darwin’s “Favoured Races” theory of evolution that legitimized racism by supplying it with “scientific” underpinnings, which Margaret Sanger succeeded in translating into atheistic dogma. Margaret Sanger knew blacks were a religious people – and how useful their ministers would be to her “Negro” project. Sanger wrote, “The minister’s work is also important and he should be trained, perhaps by the Federation, as to our ideals and the goal that we hope to reach. We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members [emphasis added].” More recently, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was channeling Darwinism when she opined “Frankly, I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”

The full subtitle of Origin of Species is “[T]he Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.” Such a blatantly racist ideology needs to be banned from public schools and universities – but, heck no: our chancellors, presidents, judges, etc. prefer to waste their time and our money on the flag’s hysteria while professors are forced to teach – and students are forced to pledge allegiance to – the same favoured-race theme that Hitler used in his rise to power. Could it happen again? Would a Darwinist America tend to view blacks as an unfavoured race? Local black ministers, what say you of “favoured-races” evolutionism? Please speak out on this important matter.

Bob Craig

Ripley