Letters to the Editor: Sept. 4, 2016

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick does have a point: it is quite true that our U.S. flag did fly over a century’s worth of forced racial integration and, yes, it did fly over another century’s worth of forced racial segregation (i.e. Lincoln-initiated apartheid). But the Grand Old Flag herself did not foster racism per se; the stars and stripes merely symbolized the rise of U.S. national power over the states’ various local authorities.

No, the most egregious promoter of the racist worldview is Charles Darwin’s “Favoured Races” theory of evolution that legitimized racism by supplying it with “scientific” underpinnings, which Margaret Sanger succeeded in translating into atheistic dogma. Margaret Sanger knew blacks were a religious people – and how useful their ministers would be to her “Negro” project. Sanger wrote, “The minister’s work is also important and he should be trained, perhaps by the Federation, as to our ideals and the goal that we hope to reach. We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members [emphasis added].” More recently, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was channeling Darwinism when she opined “Frankly, I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”

The full subtitle of Origin of Species is “[T]he Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.” Such a blatantly racist ideology needs to be banned from public schools and universities – but, heck no: our chancellors, presidents, judges, etc. prefer to waste their time and our money on the flag’s hysteria while professors are forced to teach – and students are forced to pledge allegiance to – the same favoured-race theme that Hitler used in his rise to power. Could it happen again? Would a Darwinist America tend to view blacks as an unfavoured race? Local black ministers, what say you of “favoured-races” evolutionism? Please speak out on this important matter.

Bob Craig

Ripley

  • storminswanson

    The point of Mr. Craig’s letter (9/4/2016 entitled “Darwin’s thinking started a form of ‘legitimized’ racism”) appears to be that racism can trace its roots to Charles Darwin, the 19th century naturalist who popularized the theory of evolution by natural selection. Sadly, about the only thing that Mr. Craig is correct about is accurately naming Darwin’s masterwork, the full title of which is indeed On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life. Clearly, Mr. Craig looked at the cover of the book, but never opened it to read its contents. Had he made the effort, Mr. Craig would have discovered that the term “race,” to a 19th century naturalist, merely meant distinct populations within a specific species, such as the variety of finches that Darwin discovered and studied during his time on the Galapagos Islands. Darwin’s usage of “race” had absolutely nothing to do with human races in today’s parlance. If Mr. Craig had bothered to read even a page of Origin of Species, he would realize that, while Darwin was very interested in analogizing the artificial selection practiced by humans over centuries in domesticating and breeding dogs and pigeons to the natural selection of species over much longer time scales, neither human evolution, nor human races are even mentioned by Darwin in the book.
    On this faulty foundation, Mr. Craig then goes on to structure a murky argument that somehow connects Margaret Sanger (who founded the American Birth Control League, which later became the Planned Parenthood Federation of America) and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to “legitimized” racism. In this case of Margaret Sanger, Mr. Craig’s quote of Ms. Sanger is accurate, but he fails to provide greater context. While the quote may seem damning if read through the lenses of genocidal conspiracy, it can also be read as a preemptive attempt to prevent misunderstanding within black communities of the “ideals and the goal” of the Birth Control Federation of America’s educational campaign about contraception. The contentious quote has long been the subject of debate, which is why context is so important in drawing any conclusions. Sanger, herself the sixth of eleven children (her mother went through 18 pregnancies in 22 years before dying at age 49), considered uncontrolled fertility to be the greatest burden to the poor, and Southern blacks of her era were among the poorest Americans. She saw contraception as far more preferable to abortion, but considered both to be instruments in liberating women of all races and ethnicities and raising the health and economic standards of their communities. With the empowerment of women via their control over their own reproduction as the goal of her life’s work, it is hard to make a convincing broad-brushed case that Sanger was a racist or promoted genocide.
    As for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, again her quote is accurate, but context is very important. The comments (from a New York Times Magazine interview) stemmed from a questions about a 1980 Supreme Court decision (Ginsburg joined the Court in 1993) regarding Medicaid funding for abortions for poor women. The quote did not reflect her personal beliefs, but rather was a commentary about the motivations that led to the Court’s decision in Roe vs Wade (1973). Because of the tenor of the times and a general concern about overpopulation (zero population growth was an academic and public debate topic in the late 60s/early 70s as evidenced by the popularity of Paul Ehrlich’s The Population Bomb), Ginsburg assumed that concerns about population growth may have been a factor in the Court’s 1973 ruling. In a 2012 interview with Slate (authored by the same reporter who wrote the original New York Times Magazine piece), Ginsburg was able to clarify that, as evidenced by her surprise at the 1980 Harris vs McRae decision, she had been incorrect in linking population growth and the Court’s rulings on abortion. Clearly, the Court’s motivation for its decision in Roe vs Wade and subsequent decisions on abortion are rooted in the right to privacy. By failing to present the proper context for Ginsburg’s quote, Mr. Craig attempted to her pervert her commentary on a Supreme Court ruling into a personal opinion regarding eugenics. Considering her consistent record in defense of the rights of women, particularly poor women, Justice Ginsburg’s character remains unblemished by the likes of Mr. Craig.
    So what are the lessons to be learned from Mr. Craig’s letter to the editor that tries to link Charles Darwin, Margaret Sanger and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to “legitimized” racism? Should you wish to make public your opinions (and you have the constitutional right to do so), recognize that your ideas are now open for scrutiny. Make sure they are your own opinions. Do not parrot a political pundit. Get out of your intellectual easy chair and dig up the original source material, provide the appropriate context and, above all, think for yourself. I encourage readers to do the same.

    • TWBDB

      Precisely. This false narrative is floating among the mis-informed of the Far Right. They’ll believe anything put out by those clowns.