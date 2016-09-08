Letters to the Editor: Sept. 8, 2016

Customer irate about TEPA poor treatment

I have been a Tombigbee customer for 15 years. Never have I been late yet alone missed a payment. I did not receive a bill last month (post office fault or Tombigbee fault – who knows) and did not catch the fact.

On Aug. 27, I received what I thought was my monthly bill. Nothing on the envelope would have indicated otherwise. I would normally put it in the tray on my desk, unopened, and paid it in several days. For some reason, this time I opened it. It was a late/disconnect notice. They were going to turn off my electricity by 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The notice was dated Aug. 22, and I did not receive it until Aug. 27. It could not have been mailed that day.

I immediately called the 877 number and paid it by credit card along with penalties. No choice – it was a Saturday morning. Tombigbee was closed.

On Monday morning, I called and was told that they have 40,000 customers and can’t do anything but treat everyone the same. I asked to speak to a manager. After several attempts, I still have not been able to talk to one. If they treat everyone the way I was treated, they must treat everyone badly.

I had perfect credit.

Will this uncaring procedure change that?

From the way I was treated – Tombigbee does not appear to care.

Bob Hajek

Tupelo