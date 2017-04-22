M. SCOTT MORRIS: Cheerios & the front line of discovery

Let’s say your 2-year-old refuses to eat breakfast without throwing food at you, and you’re tired of finding Cheerios in the creases of your clothes.

You think on the problem and an idea hits: Maybe Junior doesn’t like Cheerios. You decide to pick up a box of Life at the store. It seems like a reasonable next step, but then you find yourself and the kitchen floor coated with square bits of Life.

You’re not going to give up on Junior or the floor, so you think, How about oatmeal? That could work, or it could be an unholy mess. The only way to find out for sure is to give it a try.

You’ve used a modified version of the scientific method. You identified the problem, created a plan, tested it, examined the results and then developed a new plan.

As practiced by researchers on the front lines of discovery, the scientific method is more systematic and rigorous than our fictional mom’s approach, but it’s still a trial-and-error process for finding answers to questions.

Just as Life cereal didn’t solve Junior’s issue, physicists, doctors, psychologists, chemists and the rest deal with their share of disappointing results.

Metaphorical Cheerios go everywhere, especially into pockets on white lab coats.

Scientists are trained to dive back into problems. They write everything down, examine the data, wonder why they got such sorry results and design a new experiment.

Their work can be nearly impossible for lay people to understand even when a tolerant researcher explains it to an intrigued but academically undisciplined newspaper reporter.

If that same devilishly handsome reporter happened to overhear two scientists talking about their findings, their specialized language might make him dizzy.

But the basic idea behind their work is the same impulse that pushes young Junior to touch a hot stove and learn that, yes, it is hot.

All results matter in science, or they should. Thomas Edison reportedly said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

His failures fueled a virtuous cycle, because he persisted and gave new meaning to “Let there be light.”

Unlike the Junior example, scientists are hunting for answers that could have wide-ranging benefits for humanity. The space race led to the development of satellite navigation, personal computers, smoke detectors and ear thermometers.

While working through their puzzles, researchers uncover solutions we didn’t know we needed.

Individual scientists will have their breakthroughs and setbacks, but, overall, science moves incrementally forward. That’s because it doesn’t settle. Answers create more questions in an ongoing process of discovery driven by equal parts curiosity and necessity.

No matter what our fictional Junior does for a living when he grows up, he’ll be sorry if he doesn’t apply the modified version of the scientific method he learned at the breakfast table from his mama.

Because, into every life, a few Cheerios must fall.

M. Scott Morris is a Daily Journal feature writer. Contact him at (662) 678-1589 or scott.morris@journalinc.com.