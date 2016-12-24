M. SCOTT MORRIS: Cologne ads more goofy than surreal?

If you find cologne under the tree or in your stocking on Christmas morning, be careful.

I spritzed myself with expensive cologne and fell into a fever dream of fast cars, never-ending hallways and a stunning yet elusive woman who giggles at inappropriate times.

Actually, I made that up. I was inspired by the many commercial breaks during college football bowl season.

I’d like to meet with a group of cologne marketing directors and study how they think.

As weird as those commercials are, they must work or they wouldn’t air. The ads thoroughly baffle me, but the precise jumbles of provocative images have to be reaching a target audience.

The 21st century is no place for logical appeals. The objective is to make the right people feel something strongly enough to take action.

I’m not one of the right people. Most cologne commercials annoy me, and one flat-out offends me. I feel the need to send my kids out of the room when the Guilty commercial comes on for the fifth time during one football game.

The spot features two girls and one guy in a hotel room, where the three of them bathe together and lounge on a bed.

Here’s the message I get: College football isn’t as wholesome as you’d like to believe, Scott Morris.

Other guys might get a different message. What exactly? I’ll take a page from the marketers and leave it to your imagination.

Cologne commercials are usually vague. In one, an actor sneers at a reporter’s question then hops into his car and drives through a black-and-white town while thinking about a beguiling woman with flowing hair.

It’s unclear if he gets the girl, and that part confuses me. Wouldn’t the cologne sell better if he got her? Maybe it’s not about the woman at all. The whole message could be summed up by the actor’s sneer at the reporter.

Who knows? That’s why I need the marketing experts to unlock the meaning for me.

To be fair, I might not understand them no matter how carefully they explain things. I’ve got a 25-year-old bottle of Grey Flannel in my vanity drawer. It was a Christmas gift. I like the nice, clean scent, though I haven’t used it for years, because the sprayer doesn’t work on the bottle. I could throw it away, but that seems like a terribly logical thing to do.

My go-to is a bottle of Old Spice, but not the kind pitched by today’s goofy commercials. Mine is old Old Spice, and it’s inspired by the late 1970s, when a sailor in a turtleneck with a duffel bag on his back returns home from the sea to find his lady love waiting for him.

That’s a simple, straightforward message. There’s no need for deep thinking or follow-up questions, and, really, who has time for either these days?

M. Scott Morris is a Daily Journal feature writer. Contact him at (662) 678-1589 or scott.morris@journalinc.com.