M. SCOTT MORRIS: Enter into new year with a song

Let’s say you’re a pianist, but not just any pianist. You’re a solo improvisational jazz pianist.

You might expect to miss a few meals with a job title like that.

It’s Jan. 24, 1974, and you’ve driven from Switzerland to Germany. You’re tired. You feel a knot of tension at the base of your spine.

You’re supposed to perform a concert at the Opera House in Köln, which hosted an opera earlier in the evening, so your show doesn’t start until 11:30 p.m.

The promoter who brought you to town is 17, and she convinced the opera house swells to open their esteemed doors for a jazz pianist.

You requested a Bösendorfer 290 Imperial concert grand piano for your show, because you require a quality instrument.

She says no problem, and the opera house says no problem, but there’s a problem.

The staff finds a Bösendorfer piano backstage, but it’s a baby grand. It’s out of tune and the pedals don’t work. Even after a tuner spends hours on the instrument, it remains ridiculously flawed. There’s barely any bass, and the upper registers are tinny and thin.

Obviously, you cancel the show. Who would blame you?

But the promoter is 17, and she has filled the opera house with 1,400 people who want a midnight concert with you and your specific talents.

You relent, probably because you’re a good person underneath it all, but you’re not promising anything. In fact, you think you’re about to produce something truly horrible on that auspicious German stage.

You decide to record the show to have a lasting testament to how badly things can go for a solo improvisational jazz pianist.

You take your seat, and you play.

Lord above, do you play.

You play softly at times, but, more often, you practically slam the keys, forcing the sound into being. The recording captures everything, including your ecstatic moans and shouts.

Something wonderful is happening between you and that faulty piano. You’re making inspired music, not despite the piano’s limitations but because of them. You’re in the middle of musical glory and can’t help shouting about it as you play.

The audience holds its thunderous applause until you finish, because they know. They feel it, too.

In case you haven’t guessed – and I wouldn’t have until a few weeks ago – your name is Keith Jarrett, and according to Wikipedia, “The Köln Concert” is the best-selling solo album in jazz history with sales of more than 3.5 million.

Maybe you haven’t missed any meals after all.

Of course, you’re not really Keith Jarrett. Even if you were, you wouldn’t want to be trapped in the past.

You’re someone heading into a new year filled with wide-open promise, but it’s always possible life could get messy. Luckily, you know conditions don’t have to be perfect for you to make beautiful music, even if it’s the metaphorical kind.

