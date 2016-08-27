M. SCOTT MORRIS: Everyday temptation at work

I can’t say temptation is always a bad thing. Most days this week, I’ve walked by an object that I’d like to claim as my own.

It’s a green BMX bike, specifically, a Chaos FS20, with bars coming out from the center of the wheels, so my friends can stand there while I do the pedaling and steering.

We’re not sure how it came to be at the Daily Journal. My wife suspects someone stole it, went for a joyride and left it, perhaps hoping to incriminate members of the staff.

We have an attorney on retainer, so we’d probably be able to fight any prosecution.

Then again, he handles our First Amendment issues. Could he stand before a jury and deliver a full-throated defense of me and my actions?

It’s a question to consider, while I also ponder the potential thrills the bike represents.

I really want to get on it and ride until I find a dirt mound or a wooden ramp, and then I’d like to get up to speed and jump from that mound or ramp, and then soar for as long as gravity allows.

I’d also prefer to land safely, so I could go back and do it again.

Of course, you’re right: My age matters, along with years of accumulated lethargy. Even though I seriously want to take the bike for a ride, I’m not sure what good it would do.

That is to say, I might not be able to soar, and without the soaring, what’s the point of putting my freedom in the hands of a First Amendment attorney?

The bike remains, calling me, stirring memories, pointing toward the old days, when pedal power was the only power.

I’m thinking about the times when I could pop a wheelie – Do kids still say that? – and go a little too far and end up with my noggin on the pavement and the bicycle on top of me. Oh, don’t forget the bloody, greasy spot on my leg from where the chain bit into it.

Good times.

Because I always got up from those spills. I’ve known of people who didn’t. I did a story once on a kid who got hit by a car. He spent months with too many occupational and physical therapists.

I survived those pre-helmet, BMX days.

To be fair, so did he, but his experience was far more expensive than mine. I wonder if he’d care to ride the green Chaos FS20 sitting near the front steps.

Then again, who cares? I want the bike to stay exactly where it is for now and for all time.

I probably won’t succumb to the raging temptation. It’s doubtful I’ll ever take a wild adventure across dirt trails behind the Journal.

But while the bike’s there, the walk into work crackles with possibility.

I could hop on that bike and go. You don’t know.

M. Scott Morris is a Daily Journal feature writer. Contact him at (662) 678-1589 or scott.morris@journalinc.com.