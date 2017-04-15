M. SCOTT MORRIS: Guessing at comedy’s earliest days

I suppose the first act of comedy was an accident.

Two cavemen in a tree start laughing after dropping a jagged rock on a friend sitting on a lower branch.

The victim doesn’t think it’s funny. He reaches up to feel the blood trickling from the wound, and his tormentors crack up even harder, so much so that one loses his grip, slips from his perch and pulls his buddy down to the ground with him. They give the guy with the busted noggin reason to laugh himself silly, though his concussion could play a part.

There’s no way of knowing how comedy began, but pain probably was involved.

Wouldn’t it be cool if the first laugh came after someone actually slipped on a banana peel? The oldest joke of the modern era could be the oldest joke of all eras.

I’m sometimes the only soul stirring as the clock approaches midnight, but I’m not stirring much. I’m in the recliner with my iPhone nearby.

YouTube is a handy device for time travel. A favorite find is a clip of “The Carol Burnett Show” cast trying to keep straight faces during a “Mama’s Family” skit, while Tim Conway improvises stories about the circus.

Conway’s bit sparkles with comedy gold. They film two takes, and he tells a different story each time, getting the same glorious results.

But is it funny because of what he says? Or is it because of how Burnett, Harvey Korman and Vicki Lawrence react?

When we watch comedies together, my kids sometimes look over to see if I think the same things are funny.

I still do that with my dad. At West of Shake Rag’s comedy festival, I checked throughout the night to see if he was laughing. Most times he was. The other times? Well, there’s no accounting for taste.

I’d share some of the best lines from the show, but I only remember the dirty ones.

By the way, that Conway bit is clean until the end, when one of his costars finally catches her breath and says something unfit for television or newspaper.

Maybe the first joke wasn’t a pratfall or a bonk on the head. It could’ve been something vulgar.

After a cave artist finishes his latest masterpiece, one of his friends splatters the beautifully rendered bison, pterodactyls and UFOs with a handful of foul-smelling work of his own creation, if you know what I mean.

The other cavemen and cavewomen burst out laughing and look to make sure everyone else is laughing, too.

It’s the first joke and the first time an artist suffers for his art.

Though I suspect my guesses at comedy’s debut moments are entirely off base.

Here’s probably what happened: A baby girl, wide-eyed and newly born into this world, quietly surveys the goofy creatures crowding around her in the flickering firelight, and then she laughs until she cries.

M. Scott Morris is a Daily Journal feature writer. Contact him at (662) 678-1589 or scott.morris@journalinc.com.