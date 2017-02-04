M. SCOTT MORRIS: Jaybird says goodbye to good friend

My good friend Jay Bell from “Bradenton-Fun-in-the-Sun-Baby-Florida” has been itching to get into the newspaper.

It’s been a while – too long, really – since I’ve shared a dispatch from the Jaybird’s world. He decided the drought should end today, and he was willing to do whatever he could to help.

“I’ll go to a strip club tomorrow if that’s what it takes,” he said during a phone call. “I’ll make it rain.”

I fetched a notebook and wrote his quote down. If he was willing to make that type of sacrifice for you, dear reader, then who was I to stand in his way?

But I must disappoint you. No strip clubs were visited in the making of this column. It turned out Jay had a better story to tell.

It starts at the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Bradenton, where Jay belongs. He’s arranged basketball outings for neighborhood kids, and I’ve seen him dressed as the Elks’ mascot, Elroy. At least, he said it was him in the costume.

Jay’s a thoughtful guy with a heart as wide as the Gulf of Mexico and twice as deep.

If you doubt me, consider how much he donates to the Sunshine State. He’s got a drawer filled with scratch-off lottery cards that didn’t pay off. Jay’s every loss is Florida’s gain.

He recently bought a $5 “scratcher” but couldn’t bring himself to uncover the numbers.

One of his buddies from the Elks, Bill, was dying. He had a stroke about four months ago. Jay visited the hospital every week, and the visits continued after Bill was moved into hospice.

Bill was Jay’s club sponsor. The pair went to the dog track together, and Jay crashed at Bill’s place a few times.

So Jay couldn’t bring himself to scratch off that “Money Money Money” card, which could’ve been worth up to $250,000.

Or nothing.

It could’ve been worth nothing.

But Jay infused that card with meaning that swept me up, too. He sent a photo of a one-ounce silver coin sitting atop the card.

I’d inherited the coin from my Uncle Junior, a rascal of a man who would’ve gotten along well with Jay Bell. I’d given the silver piece to Jay during my last visit.

Card and coin waited Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They sat until Bill went to “his new home where he wins every race,” Jay said.

On Monday night, Jay’s grief must’ve eased up some. He sent this text: “Uncle Jr. comes through. My buddy Bill does too.”

This would be a funnier story if the Jaybird had converted his winnings into $1 bills and spent them all at his favorite strip club.

But my friend promised to hold onto that $100 until our next meeting, so Bill and Uncle Junior can watch as we sit at a beach bar and toast their memories.

M. Scott Morris is a Daily Journal feature writer. Contact him at (662) 678-1589 or scott.morris@journalinc.com.