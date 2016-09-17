M. SCOTT MORRIS: Protesters don’t reduce U.S. flag

As long as I’m able, I’ll stand for the National Anthem, and as long as my kids live under my roof, so will they.

But once they’re on their own, I’ll expect them to make their own decisions.

If they choose to sit or kneel, chances are good I’d argue with them, but I hope the argument wouldn’t last long. I hope I’d throw my hands up, admit defeat and say, “This is wrong, but it’s your life.”

The idea of burning a flag, stepping on it or covering it in dirt, oil or chocolate sauce never made sense to me. It’s a lazy form of protest.

The flag isn’t just a thing, it’s a THING. Old Glory overflows with so much symbolism and meaning it practically BLEEDS.

When protesters desecrate the flag, I have a hard time seriously considering their intent. It requires an act of will to say, “Hey, what’s really going on here?” I don’t always have the energy to bother.

I’m not a flag absolutist. I would never want a Constitutional Amendment to ban flag-burning because I consider flag-burning to be a stupid form of free speech.

I’ve heard people say they’ve sacrificed too much for the flag to see anyone treat it with disrespect, and I’ll respectfully take them at their word.

As for me, I’m fully invested in the idea of the flag as a symbol of our grand attempt to make a more perfect union, so I prize the virtues the flag represents over the red, white and blue cloth.

I also believe good, decent people have refused to stand for the National Anthem. For whatever reasons, their inner voices demand they protest the injustice they see.

Admittedly, some of their compatriots are lowlifes, but not all, not even most. They’re generally passionate people who want the United States to do better by its citizens.

Unless overstuffed leaders pass a law saying I have to do it, I fully expect to stand for the Stars and Stripes for as long as I’m able, and I’ll have no shortage of people standing beside me.

Some disgusting people will be there with us, too.

Liars, cheats and false prophets have stood tall and proud, while wrapping themselves up in the flag.

Butchers of men have honored our flag. Snake oil salesmen have saluted it. Psychopaths who didn’t care for anyone but themselves have gone through the ritual, patriotic motions.

The flag isn’t lessened by such respect, nor is it reduced by protesters. It flies for the fallen, for freedom, for home, for what we are, and for what we can become.

It’s a great THING that BLEEDS. It’ll probably outlive our actual country.

People trifle with it because they know it makes others angry, which generates attention, and that feels cheap and lazy to me.

I mean, if you’re going to make a statement, make it your own.

