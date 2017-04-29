M. SCOTT MORRIS: Say it ain’t so, but who said it?

This is an apology of sorts. I say “of sorts” because I don’t know exactly what I did wrong, but it was probably something.

The story begins in high school, when I picked a senior quote for the yearbook. I came up with my own: “Nothing funny, nothing clever and nothing wise, just a sincere goodbye.”

But I’ve soured on the quote over the years. I always thought I could’ve done better, especially if I’d had the good sense to go with what someone else had said.

I eventually became addicted to aphorisms, pithy little phrases packed with humor, deeper meaning or a combination of the two.

After one of the first columns I wrote with quotes, my Aunt Wanda sent me a couple of books filled with aphorisms. I was hooked and remain so.

Full disclosure: Aunt Wanda is actually Cousin Wanda. The “aunt” title was just another lie my parents told me.

But I’m not upset, because, if you’ve read many of my columns in the Mighty Daily Journal, I’ve probably told you a lie or two over the years.

While scanning the internet, I found a New York Times story about a new book, “Hemingway Didn’t Say That: The Truth Behind Familiar Quotations” by Garson O’Toole.

The author goes to extremes, including visiting actual libraries, to find out who said what. He shares a bunch of his scholarship at quoteinvestigator.com.

Even though I don’t know exactly what lies I’ve told you, a few minutes on the website convinced me of the perils of plucking quotes from the internet.

I sense your need for an example.

Someone submitted this quote to O’Toole’s website: “I write when I’m inspired, and I see to it that I’m inspired at nine o’clock every morning.”

The questioner wanted to know if it was by William Faulkner, Peter De Vries or W. Somerset Maugham.

Quote Investigator searched around and found the earliest reference was in a Washington Post profile of author Herman Wouk in 1966, four years after Faulkner died in Byhalia.

According to O’Toole, The Raleigh News and Observer quoted poet and novelist Reynolds Price in 1972 as saying, “Someone once asked Mr. Faulkner if he wrote by inspiration or habit and he said he wrote by inspiration, but luckily inspiration arrived at 9 every morning.”

No matter who gets the credit, the quote speaks directly to the writer’s life in a funny and revealing way. It makes sense that it would be shared.

But surely a disservice of some size has been done to Wouk, as well as to Faulkner, De Vries and Maugham, because a writer’s words should be his own.

I feel guilty for what I’ve probably done and, truth be told, for what I’ll probably do in the future, but O’Toole’s rigorous approach is too hardcore for me.

Besides, it’s like Faulkner always said, “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.”

M. Scott Morris is a Daily Journal feature writer. Contact him at (662) 678-1589 or scott.morris@journalinc.com.