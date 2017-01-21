M. SCOTT MORRIS: We’ll have unity some other day

Maybe the future will be the way some hope it will be, rather than how others fear it will be, though I suppose it’ll be an unsatisfying tangle of the two.

One thing I’m not expecting is unity.

Things are going too well for unity. Gas is relatively inexpensive. Unemployment is down. Banks are stable enough to start making risky bets. There’s an infinite supply of craft beers.

Good times, more or less.

For most of us, our basic needs are taken care of, so we’re free to go our own sweet, contradictory ways.

We’ll need a calamity to get us on the same page again, and I suspect we’ll get one sooner rather than later. That’s not meant as a prophecy so much as an acknowledgement that stuff happens.

As great men have said, “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition.”

I’m not predicting an inquisition, Spanish or otherwise. I’m just saying things will come out of left field because things have always come out of left field.

Obviously, before the invention of baseball, the unexpected probably came from some other field, but you get the idea: Life is cyclical, ups follow downs which follow ups.

But, to quote the Grateful Dead, “Every silver lining has a touch of grey.”

I’ve talked to a lot of people over the past quarter century. Rich people. Poor people. Black. White. Asian. American Indian. They’ve mostly been Southerners but not all.

I’ve noticed that human beings aren’t always nostalgic for the good times. A sizable chunk of us reminisce about the hard times, when families, neighbors and even strangers banded together in the face of poverty, war or disease. To be honest, we probably should add death to the list.

Nobody wants hard times, but they come anyway, and those experiences can shine through the years and make old men and women smile in wide wonder.

Understand that I’m not predicting trouble because President Trump is at the helm. As President Obama has said, “Elections matter.” Trump is not my first, second or third choice, but he won, so we’ll have to wait and see.

I’m predicting trouble because, as mentioned earlier, unpredictable stuff happens. It’s one of those laws that can’t be broken or repealed.

And when left field unleashes the next whirlwind, I hope we’ll respond with something close to unity.

In 1989, the Tupelo High School band marched in President George H.W. Bush’s inaugural parade. Jan Meyer, an exchange student from Denmark, played the cymbals.

During the parade and, more broadly, during his year in Tupelo, Meyer noticed something about his host country.

“America has so many opposites, but the people I’ve met there have always been helpful and curious towards others,” he said. “You seem to have a common spirit, though you are so different.”

Here’s to that common spirit, my fellow Americans. May it see us through the ups and downs to come.

M. Scott Morris is a Daily Journal feature writer.