MARTY RUSSELL: Can you hear a ukulele in space?

As us space geeks eagerly await the release of the first pictures taken by the Juno spacecraft as it made its first and closest flyby of Jupiter this past Saturday, just 2,600 miles above the giant planet’s polar cloud tops, a group of six human guinea pigs were emerging from a tent-like dome on the side of a Hawaiian volcano where they had spent the past year with only each other for company.

The HI-SEAS simulation project was designed to test whether humans could live for a year in isolation as a long-term spaceflight such as a trip to Mars would require, with only radio communication with the outside world delayed by the 20 minutes it would take for such a signal to make the round trip from Mars to Earth and back, without killing each other. Think of it as your Thanksgiving family gathering that lasts a year instead of a few hours and doesn’t include tons of food or football.

Miraculously, at least it would be miraculous for most of us trapped in such a situation, the crew of international volunteers emerged from their 1,200-square-foot isolation dome Sunday apparently unscathed. The group declared the scenario as doable with one caveat.

“Bring a ukulele,” suggested Cyprien Verseux, a French member of the three-man, three-woman group.

That’s actually a pretty amazing feat when you consider how most of us would probably react to being trapped with five other people in a tiny space for a year.

“She snores,” one of us would probably complain.

“If you binge-watch “Game of Thrones’ one more time I’m going to throw either you or your DVD collection out of an airlock!” another might threaten.

It would definitely take “the Right Stuff” to pack a crew of three men and three women into a tin can and shoot them off into space for a year and not expect them to come back either (a) facing murder charges, (b) trying to convince people they’re Teddy Roosevelt, or (c) pregnant.

But this crew seems to have emerged intact and insists that such a long spaceflight can be achieved putting us one step closer to making a round trip manned excursion to Mars, which would take at least a year.

But I suspect that, on their emergence from their one year of isolation and the crew was finally briefed on the news of the past year that they had missed, thoughts of even longer space voyages began to be considered.

“You mean Trump was serious?” they probably asked. “When we went in we thought he was just joking about becoming president. Forget Canada! If he wins, we’d like to sign up for the four-year isolation experiment.”

Given that kind of incentive, who knows, even a trip to a newly discovered Earth-like planet around our nearest star, Proxima Centauri, a mere 20-year voyage one-way given today’s technology, might be feasible with no shortage of volunteers.

