MARTY RUSSELL: Some facts and laws even Trump can’t change

Our fearless leader, The Imperial Me, better known as Donald J. Trump, the president, would have us believe that only he is in possession of the real truth.

It’s Lesson No. 1 from the “Dummies Guide to Becoming an Authoritarian Ruler.” Control the truth and you’re well on your way to controlling everything else. It’s a tactic used successfully by everyone from Hitler to your boss.

Trump’s plan seems to be to get everyone so confused as to what the actual truth really is that they run out of Excedrin and give up and just believe whatever he tells us because it’s easier than doing the mental push-ups. That’s why we have terrorist massacres that occurred in Bowling Green that none of us heard about because the mainstream media didn’t report it and why Trump lost the popular vote because more than three million illegal aliens cast fraudulent ballots in the election. According to Trump.

Luckily, there are some truths that can’t be denied, for which there are no “alternative” facts, and some laws that can’t be changed, not even with an executive order, such as the laws of physics. And some women who can’t be demeaned and dismissed and certainly not messed with, such as Mother Nature.

I do a lot of computer animation work, and so I’ve learned a lot about lighting over the years. One of the first things I learned was that shadows cast by lights are not solid, that is they don’t just project an even outline of the object casting them. They may be solid in the center but as you get out to the edges they begin to fall off gradually, forming a gradient from solid to more feathered and lighter.

Astronomers refer to these two characteristics of shadows as the umbra, the solid part of the shadow that completely blocks out light, and the penumbra, the more translucent part of the shadow around the edges.

This Friday about sunset, weather permitting, you’ll be able to see this effect on a grand scale. That’s because, as the full moon rises, it will undergo an penumbral eclipse where it passes through the lighter, more translucent part of the Earth’s shadow around the edge. Unlike a total eclipse, where the moon passes through the solid, umbral part of the planet’s shadow and disappears, in an penumbral eclipse only the part of the moon – in Friday’s case the left side – which grazes the edge of the Earth’s shadow will become darker.

The eclipse will be visible here in the eastern part of the country just as the moon rises and the sun sets with the deepest part of the shadow occurring about 6:45 p.m. local time.

I felt I should pass this information on in case Trump has made it to the chapter about predicting and then taking credit for natural events such as eclipses to scare the bejesus out of your subjects.

Marty Russell writes a Wednesday column for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at marty.russell56@gmail.com