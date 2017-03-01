MARTY RUSSELL: Fly him to the moon … please

Remember the old skit on “The Muppet Show” called “Pigs in Space,” a hilarious takeoff on “Star Trek” with Miss Piggy, as always, in charge?

Well, it seems Elon Musk, the billionaire immigrant (he’s South African and Canadian) who now calls the U.S. home announced plans this week for a spin-off you could call “Billionaires in Space” assuming, of course, he isn’t picked up by ICE agents and deported under the president’s crackdown on all non-Americans.

Musk, the co-founder of PayPal and inventor of the Tesla electric and driver-less car line, announced Monday that his newest venture, the SpaceX rocket and Dragon crew capsule, will ferry two “space tourists” to the moon and back next year.

How much will it cost each of these two “tourists?” Well, let’s just say if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. Russia has been ferrying space tourists to the International Space Station for years at a cost of millions of dollars per trip. The space station is only 200 miles from the Earth. The moon is slightly farther, about 300,000 miles.

Musk says the trip to the moon, the first manned excursion to our closest neighbor in 45 years since the Apollo program ended with Apollo 17 in 1972 when TV ratings for moon missions dipped below “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,” will not include a landing unless, of course, the billionaire passengers pony up more money. It will simply be a trip around the moon and, ideally, back to Earth. Otherwise he won’t get paid.

The billionaires will not have to be astronauts. Musk says his new driver-less rocket will be fully automated so the passengers can just sit back and enjoy the ride. The ultimate Uber experience. Tang will be replaced with champagne.

Many in the space industry are skeptical that such a trip can be pulled off. The Falcon Heavy launch vehicle has yet to undergo its first test and both it and the Dragon 2 capsule that would ferry the tourists to the moon are years behind schedule. Just last week a non-manned Dragon capsule had to abort a rendezvous carrying supplies to the space station.

Still, Musk insists his manned spaceflight system, heavily financed by NASA meaning the federal government meaning us, the taxpayers, will be ready in time for the flight in late 2018. Perhaps spurred by Musk’s elan, NASA also announced in February it may put astronauts aboard the very first test flight of its own Orion crew capsule in 2019. No billionaires lining up for that one.

So now, Musk says, it’s just a matter of lining up the two billionaires willing to pay for the experience.

Let’s see, where can we find someone with that much money and that much machismo who would look good in a spacesuit and tie and a helmet large enough to hold his hair who wouldn’t necessarily be missed if things go wrong? Let me think …

Marty Russell writes a Wednesday column for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at marty.russell56@gmail.com