MARTY RUSSELL: Hard to say goodbye at Christmas

This is the time of the year when we look back and remember those we have lost.

For my wife and myself, we don’t have to look back very far. In just the past month, we have lost two beloved members of our family, one canine and one feline. It would hurt at any time of the year, but coming just before Christmas, it has been devastating.

K.T. was a Doberman mix, only about 5 years old, who succumbed to a fungal infection in her nose she probably got from rooting around in the dead leaves and trees that litter our property. Despite the efforts of a lot of doctors and a lot of drugs, it finally took her back in November. She must have suffered greatly, but you would never have known it. Right up until the end, all you had to do was walk into the room and that tail would start wagging and she’d look at you with those big brown eyes as if to say, “Thanks for trying.”

Godzilla was a 17-year-old orange and white cat I raised from when he was only six weeks old, so we spent a lot of years together. He was the only cat in Mississippi and perhaps the entire South to ever survive cytauxzoonosis, a tick-borne disease that is 99 percent fatal in cats, even lions and tigers. But he beat it. He was smart, fearless and full of cattitude. But last Saturday night, he finally met a car in the road he couldn’t avoid.

They say in times like these you’re supposed to dwell on the good times. We certainly had plenty of those with both K.T. and Godzilla. But doing that only brought more tears. So I decided instead to think about the positive aspects of their passing and all the times they annoyed me and got on my nerves.

For instance, now I can sleep late without Godzilla waking me at the crack of dawn each morning by traipsing back and forth over my sleeping body until I finally gave up and got his breakfast.

Now I can enjoy my coffee and read the morning news on my computer without K.T. nudging me to pat her head and rub her ears and then resting her chin on my leg.

No more will I have to locate Godzilla before backing out of the driveway or deal with K.T.’s “wigglebutt” and tail knocking over anything that wasn’t nailed down.

No more will I have to stop what I’m doing and rush to the door when I hear Godzilla’s distinctive yowl that sounded like a serious cat fight about to get under way only to reach the door and find him sitting there alone looking up at me as if to say, “What took you so long?”

The list could go on and on. But perhaps it’s the things our loved ones do that annoy us and get on our nerves, at least at the time, that most endears them to us.

Goodbye, old friends. You are sorely missed.

Marty Russell writes a Wednesday column for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at marty.russell56@gmail.com