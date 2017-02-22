MARTY RUSSELL: Looking for leaf blower not shaped like a funnel

Leaf me alone.

No, that’s not a typo or a bad case of a spell-check program gone rogue, although that’s quite possible. I always told my journalism students never to rely on such programs, to use a dictionary instead. Otherwise, instead of winning a Pulitzer Prize they might, instead, wind up winning a Pullet Surprise.

No, the spelling is intentional because, with all the warm, spring-like days we’ve been having recently, my wife and I have contracted what could, at least for me, be a terminal case of spring cleaning fever. Around my house that includes raking and burning leaves because of all the trees around my house.

After almost a week of such work, with barely a noticeable dent in the inches-thick layer of brown stuff covering the ground, all my bones and muscles ache and all my clothes smell like wood smoke. While filling yet another cart-load of leaves to haul to the burn site Monday, I found myself praying for rain, or perhaps a flamethrower. Luckily, the rain came Monday night and now the leaves are too wet to burn.

But you have to admit that the weather lately has been very un-February-like. While the utility companies, which normally see their largest bills of the year about this time because of people trying to stay warm, may not like it, the rest of us have enjoyed the chance to get outside and avoid cabin fever. But the warmer weather in February, which of course has absolutely nothing to do with climate change according to the current administration, also has its downside. Aside from me having to rake leaves, it also means the threat of severe weather.

On Feb. 21 back in 1971, for instance, a tornado outbreak that started in Louisiana and made its way through the Mississippi Delta up to Tennessee, resulted in more than 100 deaths, including more than 60 in Mississippi. Hundreds more were injured and hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed, including a school in aptly-named Hurricane, Mississippi.

On this date, Feb. 22, in 1998, in a night-time tornado outbreak in Florida, 42 people lost their lives.

And, closer to home, we all remember the Feb. 25, 2001 twister that hit Pontotoc County, killing at least five and destroying hundreds of homes.

So, while many of us still consider February to be the dead of winter, it’s no surprise that the National Weather Service has designated this week as Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Today at 9:15 a.m., the weather service and emergency response teams, as well as schools throughout the state, will conduct a tornado drill. Other types of severe weather will also be addressed each day this week.

For more information on the drills and what to do in severe weather situations, check out the weather service’s web site.

After all, the time to prepare is not when you spot the funnel cloud on the horizon.

Marty Russell writes a Wednesday column for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at marty.russell56@gmail.com.