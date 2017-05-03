MARTY RUSSELL: New study eyes Earth’s ability to rock and roll

Ever wonder what the dinosaurs might have been thinking back 65 million or so years ago when about a six-mile-wide space rock crashed into the Yucatan Peninsula without warning? Other than, of course, that they wouldn’t be spending spring break in Cancun that year, or any year for that matter, since all life on the planet – except for those pesky mammals – would soon perish as a result of the impact. Talk about climate change.

If you happened to be outside after dark in mid-April last month, you might have noticed a small, bright light passing overhead. You could easily have dismissed it as a high-flying aircraft still illuminated by sunlight because of its altitude even though the sun had already set for those of us on the ground.

But it was, in fact, a passing asteroid, a big hunk of space rock approximately a half-mile wide visible to the naked eye that came within a million miles of the Earth. At that distance, it posed no threat. In fact, astronomers don’t anticipate, based on known asteroids that pass by our planet, any real threat until 2027, when another half-mile-wide rock will pass within the distance to the moon, about 300,000 miles away. Of course, it’s always the ones you don’t know about or see coming that tend to ruin your day, and there are still plenty of those out there.

Recently, a group of researchers studying how the impact of an impact by an asteroid with the Earth would play out came across some interesting findings, according to an article in Science News and a paper published in Meteoritics & Planetary Science. It wouldn’t be the impact itself, unless you happened to be like Laurel and Hardy standing beneath a three-story window when somebody drops a grand piano out of it. Instead, most of the death and destruction would be the result of wind and pressure waves generated by the rock’s fall through the atmosphere.

The researchers used a computer to simulate the impact of asteroids of various sizes up to a quarter-mile wide in more than 1.2 million scenarios of a collision with Earth and concluded that up to 60 percent of deaths would result from winds and shock waves. Only 40 percent would come from the impact itself and resulting tsunamis, earthquakes and the longer-range effects of climate change caused by all the debris thrown into the atmosphere.

The study was intended to give guidance on what we should do if faced with an impact and concluded that it might be better to let the smaller ones hit. A 200-foot-wide space rock, according to the simulations, only resulted in an average of 6,300 deaths in the 1.2 million scenarios studied and in more than half those scenarios caused no deaths at all. Bigger ones could conceivably be destroyed or deflected in space using nuclear weapons. Assuming, of course, we don’t nuke ourselves first.

