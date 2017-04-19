MARTY RUSSELL: Science marches on, even for the GOP

This weekend, in more than 500 cities around the world, an unprecedented event will take place that does not involve a commercial airline flight that has never been overbooked, that has nothing to do with North Korea’s missile program and its alternative definition of bombing, and has absolutely nothing to do with a Kardashian or a cute cat video gone viral on social media.

No, this weekend millions of people will participate in a March for Science intended to show support for all things science from medicine to the environment to energy, space, computing and even artificial intelligence, which is where politics comes in.

Even actual scientists are expected to join the march for more money for scientific research and opposing repeals of rules and regulations designed to make our food, air, water and infrastructure safe and free from things like bats in our salads, unless, of course, you ordered a bat salad. It will be a remarkable event. I mean who knew scientists actually have legs.

Even those at whom the march is aimed – politicians – are taking notice of this weekend’s activities after it was disclosed last week that the committee whose job it is to make sure Congress remains in the GOP’s hands will actually employ science in that effort. You see, gerrymandering and voter suppression and fake news and even Russian involvement only works at the polls. Unfortunately, after the race is won you still have to deal with those pesky things that are worse than finding a bat in your salad called constituents.

It seems some people actually expect you to represent them in Congress once you’re elected even if they didn’t vote for you. It’s a very quaint and old-fashioned notion going all the way back to that little dust-up over taxation without representation, something I’m sure was on a lot of people’s minds Tuesday as they mailed their tax returns.

But what congressman (or woman) actually has time to meet with those folks back home, many of whom have never sent them any money. I mean it really cuts into the rigorous time needed to deposit checks from lobbyists and special interests.

So if you’re a congressperson and you’re much better at preaching to the choir rather than proselytizing because you don’t even believe half the stuff you say yourself, enter RoboRepublican. Yes, using the latest in artificial intelligence modeled on actual congresspeople who only look and act like robots, you no longer have to fear defending your positions to a town hall full of retirees and housewives. Just send in RoboRepublican instead. He (or she) will listen to all that crazy, misguided opposition, nodding occasionally and leaving without recording a single comment. Just like a real congressperson! And you get to sit in your office and dole out favors to those people who actually matter, your supporters.

It’s a miracle of science!

Marty Russell writes a Wednesday column for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at marty.russell56@gmail.com