MARTY RUSSELL: Science will never die, just ask Steve

Being an amateur stargazer, I have often heard the phrase, “when it comes to the universe, we are all amateurs” or some variation thereof. After all, the universe is a very big place where things don’t tend to happen on a human time scale. Our puny seven, eight or even nine decades of life pale in comparison to the millions of years it takes stars and planets and life to form. So how can we, in our short allotted time, unravel the mysteries of such a place when most of us are still trying to program the coffee maker?

Actor and filmmaker Charlie Chaplin, in the movie, “Limelight,” put it best. “That’s what we all are; amateurs,” Chaplin said. “We don’t live long enough to be anything else.”

That’s why science has suddenly become something to be shunned, questioned, rejected and generally beaten down and locked in a dark place, like the Dark Ages that followed the fall of the Roman Empire. As it was for all those centuries, we seem to be coming back around to the conclusion that we don’t need no stinkin’ Enlightenment, all we need are faith and emotion and maybe our smartphones even though we wouldn’t have those without science.

But science is a process, it builds on new discoveries and the works of others who came before and humans are, well, naturally curious and curiosity is what drives science.

So I couldn’t help but grin and feel a twinge of hope that, despite all efforts by those in power to dismiss science, it can never be extinguished as long as there are curious people around like those who discovered Steve.

It seems a bunch of amateur observers of the Northern Lights in Canada recently noticed something that just didn’t seem to fit the normal behavior of the light show that results from electrons from the sun colliding with the Earth’s magnetosphere around the polar regions. It was a faint band of light that stretched all the way across the continent farther south than the Northern Lights.

So-called professionals were called in and measurements from orbiting satellites were taken indicating the band of light was a stream of ionized gas 16 miles wide and thousands of miles long with a temperature of almost 11,000 degrees Fahrenheit. But neither amateurs or professionals could say what it was or where it came from.

One amateur, echoing the dilemma of humans for centuries when faced with something unknown, remembered a scene from the animated movie “Over The Hedge” in which cartoon animals are faced with a newly planted hedge blocking their paths.

“I would be a lot less afraid of it if I just knew what it was called,” one character in the movie says of the new hedge.

“Let’s call it Steve,” another character suggests.

And so now we have Steve, a still unexplained band of super-hot gas stretching across the whole of Canada.

Science will never die as long as human curiosity lives.

Marty Russell writes a Wednesday column for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at marty.russell56@gmail.com