MARTY RUSSELL: WWTD? A good question to ask

Twenty-two years ago today, things didn’t go according to plan. Which is good. Otherwise we might not be here to remember it.

But with a new president whose mouth is usually in motion before his brain is in gear, it’s worth looking back on and wondering What Would Trump Do?

We don’t talk as much about nuclear war these days as we did back in the ’50s and ’60s at the height of the Cold War with the then-Soviet Union. I’m not sure schoolchildren are even taught the old “duck and cover” drills I had to practice in school where you bend over, put your head between your knees and basically kiss your you-know-what goodbye in the case of a nuclear attack.

I’m not even sure if many kids today even know what a nuclear weapon is and what it’s capable of. That’s largely because, in the almost 75 years since Hiroshima and Nagasaki, we’ve somehow managed to avoid the nuclear war we all feared back then. But that’s not to say we haven’t come close. Nuclear weapons haven’t gone away. There are still more than enough of them out there to ruin your day many times over and more being built every day. Just ask North Korea.

One such close call happened relatively recently, on Jan. 25, 1995, and if not for the reluctance and hesitation of a Russian – yes, a Russian – president, Boris Yeltsin, who bent the rules and waited for his brain to engage, we might be living in a post-apocalyptic world today if we were living at all.

On that date the Russian military detected a missile launch from somewhere near Norway similar to the Pershing II widely in use by NATO countries in Europe at the time. The missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, appeared to be headed straight for Moscow. Since Norway wasn’t known to have a nuclear arsenal, except maybe to scare away polar bears, the Russians concluded it must have been launched from a submarine, possibly American.

Yeltsin had just six minutes to react. He was handed a briefcase. Inside was a row of buttons that would launch up to 4,700 nuclear warheads towards the world’s capitals. But Yeltsin hesitated – and probably had a few shots of vodka. As he did, new information came in that indicated the missile would not strike Russian territory and the briefcase was closed and locked.

Author Peter Pry, in his book “War Scare,” described it as “the single most dangerous moment of the nuclear missile age.”

Turns out it was a Norwegian weather rocket designed to study the aurora borealis, the northern lights. Russia had been notified of the launch nine days before but the information had somehow not been passed along to the military. According to protocol, Yeltsin should have launched a retaliatory strike within minutes of the detection. He didn’t.

Which again makes you wonder. What Would Trump Do?

Marty Russell writes a Wednesday column for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at marty.russell56@gmail.com