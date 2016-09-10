MARY THOMAS: The gift of mercy is never easy

It might as well have been a winning lottery ticket we delivered every Christmas to the back door of the convent. A Sister of Mercy, clad in her white coif and black veil, clapped her hands with delight as she ushered my father and me into the kitchen. She placed our gift next to a long line of other boxes overflowing with apples and oranges. Nuns must love fruit, I surmised.

What they loved was conversation. They insisted we pull up a chair to the longest kitchen table I’d ever seen (and I was in a family of 10). It was the holidays, so there was a sense of urgency in the air. They had to churn out 300 more caramel taffies, and my job was to cut wax paper wrappers. If we needed to be anywhere that day, my father didn’t dare say. It was an unspoken rule: Never say no to a nun. So I cut, my father wrapped, and I loved every second of being there.

Catholic nuns were a part of my childhood. They sat at our supper table. They taught me in Sunday School. They prepared me for First Communion. Sister Perpetua. Sister Ignatius. Sister Camillus. Sister Monica. Sister Florence. Sister Thaddeus. Sister Doloretta.

Sister Cecelia taught me piano, but she wouldn’t have known if I pecked a C or an A, as she slept through most of our 30-minute sessions. Sister Florence loaned me books, and was the first to introduce me to “Anne of Green Gables” and “Pippi Longstocking.” Sister Monica never smiled, but it wasn’t because she lacked compassion. Her mind was on more pressing issues, like how to clothe and feed impoverished families living a stone’s throw from the convent door.

These childhood memories recently resurfaced when I heard the news about the two nuns stabbed to death in their Durant home. Sister Margaret Held and Sister Paula Merrill were nurse practitioners tending to the medical needs of those living in Holmes County, one of the poorest areas in the nation. We may never know what led up to their deaths at the hands of Rodney Earl Sanders. That’s for investigators to sift and sort out. What’s not surprising is that both the families of the two Sisters and their religious orders are calling for justice, not revenge. Sometimes in today’s world, those two have a way of becoming the same. They are not.

The gift of mercy is never easy. Betrayal. Disloyalty. Unfaithfulness. These are deep wounds to overcome. But a loved one stabbed to death? Where do we even begin? We begin with God’s grace.

“Forgiveness is the name of love practiced among people who love poorly,” wrote Henri Nouwen, a priest and scholar. “The hard truth is that all people love poorly. We need to forgive and be forgiven every day, every hour increasingly. That is the great work of love among the fellowship of the weak that is the human family.”

It is so much easier to lash out, to hold tightly to our anger, to make others suffer in silence, to refuse mercy. But life is a precious gift. Sister Margaret’s life. Sister Paula’s life. And, yes, Rodney Sanders’ life.

All children of God. All his beloved.

Mary F. Thomas is a community columnist and independent journalist who resides in Tupelo. Contact her at mgthomas3@att.com.