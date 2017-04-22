MARY THOMAS: Litter serious issue that needs serious attention

If candidates in Tupelo’s upcoming municipal elections want to garner support, they should start talking trash. Litter, that is.

There is no other single issue that more negatively affects a city’s growth and prosperity than litter on our streets and thoroughfares. As anyone can see, we have plenty of it. Plastic bottles. Styrofoam containers. Newspapers. Glass jars. Tires. Cigarette butts. Gum wrappers.

This our welcome mat to potential businesses looking for a place to locate, to families considering a move, to physicians visiting our medical center. Don’t you think they see the trash piled along our roadways? What litter says to visitors is, “Hey, we knew you were coming, but we’re too lazy to care.”

Look, I’m not pinning the blame on our state or city officials. Litter is a huge headache, and costs taxpayers a fortune. Last year alone, our state spent more than $3 million dollars cleaning up trash along our highways. However, it is the responsibility of our elected leaders to tackle this issue head on, and one place to start is by putting teeth into our laws and ordinances.

According to Tupelo’s Anti-Litter Ordinance, people who are caught tossing trash – whether it’s in a city park, throwing something outside from a car, failing to secure trash in the back of a truck, putting up fliers or posters on trees or posts in public places – can be fined up to $1,000 and charged with a misdemeanor. This is in line with many municipalities throughout the US. Fines range from $20 for minor cases in Colorado to $30,000 in Maryland for larger litter issues (yes, that’s right – $30,000).

Many cities across the nation have established a litter hotline, allowing private citizens to report someone discarding trash illegally. Tupelo may want to consider following suit. For instance, in Mobile, Alabama, if residents see someone littering, they are asked to call a phone number and leave the following information: vehicle tag number, brief description or model of the car, if the litter came from the driver, the passenger or from the back of a truck, location and what was tossed.

Keep Mobile Beautiful, an organization that oversees the program, receives the information and sends a letter to the registered owner of the car informing them of their offense, reminding them that if an officer had witnessed the offense, they would pay $432 for the fine and court costs. If these letters serve as a deterrent, they would be worth the cost of stamps.

Litter codes and ordinances apply to businesses as well. Stores are responsible for keeping parking lots and nearby green spaces clear of clutter. If you see litter in someone’s parking lot, don’t hesitate to approach the manager, asking them to clean it up before it blows elsewhere.

As we all know, the most effective way to combat litter problems begins in the home. If parents or grandparents toss fast food bags outside their car windows, the kids watching them will do the same.

We would not have to have this conversation or spend one cent on fighting litter problems if parents and mentors took the time to teach children about being good stewards of the earth.

Several years ago I was driving behind a passenger bus through a residential area. As we approached an intersection, I saw a small hand reach through the window and toss out a styrofoam plate, a napkin, fork and then a drink cup. The trash bounced on the street, coming to rest in a ditch. As I pulled up alongside the bus at a red light, I read, written in large white cursive, the name of their church. Under that, a scripture passage.

Maryland’s $30,000 litter fine doesn’t seem so crazy after all.

MARY F. THOMAS is a community columnist and independent journalist who resides in Tupelo. Readers can contact her at mgthomas3@att.net.