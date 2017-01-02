MICHAEL REAGAN: Cleaning up after ‘Third Term’ Obama

It’s clear President Obama – despite the boos from Flyover Country – doesn’t plan to get off the national stage any time soon.

Unlike most former presidents, he’s not going to leave Washington next month and quietly live out the rest of his days in one of the many hoods he grew up in.

He could buy a big home in beautiful Hawaii, where the golf season never ends and Washington is 4,700 miles away. Or at least move back to Chicago.

That’s where he made his political bones, where he worked and taught law, and where he became the great candidate of hope and change.

Sure, Chicago’s war-torn streets are mean and deadly with gunfire.

But since Obama and his family will get lifetime protection from the Secret Service, there’ll always be half a dozen agents around to cover them whenever they have to go out to the corner store for a carton of milk.

Unfortunately, President Obama and his ego are not going anywhere, at least not until his youngest daughter finishes school.

He’ll stay in Washington, close to his friends in the mainstream media, where he can be the always available commander in chief of the Democrats’ raggedy Trump Resistance Movement.

Obama is already rehearsing his new role as America’s Other President.

Recently he made headlines by boasting he could have beaten Donald Trump and been reelected to a third term by running again on his message of hope and change.

Too bad the Constitution got in the way. But Obama’s big ego can’t be limited by the Constitution – or reality.

He still doesn’t get it it: Trump’s victory was not just a punishing defeat of Hillary Clinton and her bad political ideas.

A majority of voters in states not called New York and California clearly didn’t want another four years of Obama or his amateur act.

In 1988, when George H.W. Bush was elected, he was effectively serving Ronald Reagan’s third term. Bush took advantage of the successes my father had in the 1980s.

Hillary was her own worst enemy, but she lost in large part because of Obama’s eight years of failure. Everything President Obama touched at home and abroad he left in wreckage.

During his reign the Democrat Party shriveled in power in Washington and lost more than a thousand legislative seats in state capitals across the country.

The alleged Obama economic recovery was so feeble it’s nearly invisible.

Except for the oil and gas fracking booms in Texas and Pennsylvania, which happened in spite of the Obama administration’s green energy policies, does anyone know a place where the American economy is prospering?

The wealthy counties around Washington, D.C. – made rich by budget-busting spending spree of Obama’s federal government – don’t count.

Obama’s long string of foreign policy fiascos is even more shameful – Iraq, Egypt, Libya and Syria. His legacies are ISIS and his Iran nuke deal, which is a ticking time bomb that a future president will have to stop.

Meanwhile, before he leaves office, Obama is still causing as much trouble as he can.

He’s not merely doing the usual innocent things – creating a few new national monuments out West or pardoning a few hundred nonviolent drug offenders.

The future ex-president is still playing games with Vladimir Putin over Russian’s alleged interference in the presidential election and playing with fire in the Middle East.

He and his hacks at the State Department have been caught orchestrating a United Nations resolution condemning Israel’s plans to build new settlements in East Jerusalem.

Not vetoing the anti-Israel vote in the UN was a public insult to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by a petty American president.

Netanyahu is lucky. He won’t have to wait long for his pal Donald to kiss and make up with him and begin treating his country like the valued friend it is.

But President Trump and the rest of us will be dealing with all the messes “Third Term” Obama has made for a long time.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant and an author. Readers can contact him at reagan@caglecartoons.com.