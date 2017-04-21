OUR OPINION: Addition to Autism Center will enhance services

An important Northeast Mississippi resource enhanced its services this week.

The Autism Center of North Mississippi held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to officially open its new sensory room. The space will provide children on the Autism spectrum who receive services at the Tupelo center with a place to play with sensory equipment and enjoy a light show to help meet their sensory needs.

The center began preparing the sensory room after receiving a $3,000 donation from Shepherd’s Hands last year, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Thomas Simpson. Shepherd’s Hands donates money to organizations dedicated to at-risk women and children in North Mississippi.

Autism spectrum disorder affects an estimated 1 in 68 children. It can isolate them and separate them from the tools to explore and understand the rest of the world. Although the severity and symptoms vary widely, the disorder is marked by deficits in social interaction and communication. It also comes with restricted and repetitive behaviors, like hand flapping or lining up toys in a specific order.

The Autism Center of North Mississippi has been a valuable resource to these children, with comprehensive educational and behavioral services to students with autism spectrum disorders. Before the center opened in 2009, families affected by ASD were forced to travel to Birmingham, Atlanta and Memphis. That travel, and the high cost of therapy, provided a barrier to many families.

The nonprofit center only charges families what they can afford. Its funds come from sliding scale fees and school contracts, as well as fundraisers, donations and grants.

The therapy can have great benefits to children affected by ASD, and clients come from throughout the region. That includes 8-year-old Zara Tanner of Myrtle who was at the center on Wednesday with her mother, Britney.

Britney Tanner said sometimes the smallest things overwhelm Zara, but the sensory part of her therapy helps her calm down so she can better focus. That is where the center’s new sensory room will be valuable.

Sharon Boudreaux, the center’s director of education outreach, said the new sensory room will give children a break from therapy sessions. It will meet their needs and help them calm down.

The donation from Shepherd’s Hands allowed the center to purchase materials to develop the room. Meanwhile, the center received $1,000 in several random donations, plus labor from a group of community members.

Board member Tricia Edmonson, her daughter, Abbey, and four Tupelo High School seniors spent time painting and helping put the room together.

The project is a great example of the community coming together to advance an important service to the region. We salute the Autism Center for the critical work it does and highlight all of those who played a role with this newest addition.