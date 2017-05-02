OUR OPINION: AEE finest example of support for schools

Teachers in the Tupelo Public School District have again received an infusion of grant money for innovative projects thanks to a nonprofit support organization.

The Association for Excellence in Education hosted its annual luncheon on Friday at Milam Elementary School and announced $78,000 worth of grants for Tupelo educators.

AEE was established in 1983 to raise money from businesses and community members and distribute it to teachers through grants for creative ideas that enhance their classrooms. The idea is to provide unique experiences that would be difficult to finance through general school district budgets and that set Tupelo Schools apart.

Teachers submit their grant requests through an application process, and they are judged by a committee. AEE funds as many grants as available dollars allow. It has provided about $3 million in grant money during its history.

This year, AEE was able to award $10,000 more in grants than it did last year, as reported by Daily Journal education reporter Emma Crawford Kent. Many of the grants awarded for the upcoming school year involved the arts or science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Tupelo Middle School geography and Mississippi studies teacher Teresa Bernauer was awarded a grant that will apply lessons from Mississippi’s bicentennial celebration across multiple subject areas. Students will learn about lesser-known figures from the state, Mississippi’s climate, demographics and other aspects of life in the Magnolia State.

Meanwhile, Early Childhood Education Center teacher Cheryl Dexter received a grant that will allow her to introduce more pre-K students to science concepts that go beyond the curriculum.

Past grants have funded broadcast journalism programs, educational GPS devices, community gardens, science fun days, robotics lessons, leadership academies and countless other projects.

AEE represents one of the finest examples of community support for local schools. Businesses and individuals donate their dollars, and they go directly toward projects that teachers implement in their classrooms. Volunteers give their time to select grant winners and facilitate the process.

Students get better learning experiences, often through hands-on activities that make lessons more relevant and memorable. And teachers are encouraged to think creatively as they brainstorm ideas in applying for potential grants.

Other school districts have instituted similar support organizations. The Lee County School District, for example, has ExPECT, a nonprofit with a very similar mission and structure.

These organizations make our schools stronger, our teachers better and our students’ learning experiences richer. But in order for them to thrive they need you – your time, your money and your support.

We salute AEE and the work they do, as well as all of the individuals who have been involved with the organization through its long history.