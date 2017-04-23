OUR OPINION: Affordable college must remain goal

The cost of college is on the rise again.

The College Board on Thursday approved increases in tuition at Mississippi’s eight public universities, according to Jeff Amy of the Associated Press.

The statewide average for two semesters of full-time tuition and fees will rise by an average of $463 to $7,491. That’s an increase of 6.6 percent.

University leaders said the increase was necessitated by state budget cuts. As the schools receive less funding from the state, they are forced to pass along more costs to students.

In fact, tuition was previously scheduled to rise by 3.8 percent on average next year. As funding cuts were sharper than anticipated, the College Board revised that number.

Increases range from 5 percent at Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University to 9.1 percent at Mississippi University for Women.

At Mississippi State University, tuition and fees for two semesters will be $8,318, an increase of 6.9 percent. At the University of Mississippi, they will be $8,300, up 7 percent.

Universities have been hit hard by multiple budget cuts since they were promised $773 million in state funding in 2016. They will start the 2018 budget year with $667 million, about 12 percent less than what they actually spent in 2016.

Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce told the AP the universities are also working on cutting spending.

“It’s not just about raising tuition,” Boyce said.

But university leaders said as they strive to maintain academic quality, they’ve also had to ask for more from their students.

The funding cuts result from an overall state revenue shortfall. For the fiscal year through March, collections are $80.8 million below the revenue estimate, as reported by Daily Journal Capitol Bureau Chief Bobby Harrison.

We understand there is only so much funding to go around and everyone is being hit by budget cuts.

But this issue also can not be ignored or overlooked as simply being the result of tight finances.

Each time universities raise tuition, it becomes more difficult for someone to pursue a postsecondary degree. That is more pressing in Mississippi, a state with high poverty rates and a low percentage of adults with a college degree.

The tuition increases also are compounded by another move by this year’s Legislature, also in response to revenue shortfalls, that will cut the amount of financial aid about 3,400 students will receive for the upcoming academic year.

Education is Mississippi’s path out of generational poverty. Getting more students to earn college degrees is a big component of that.

We urge state leaders to think creatively about ways to make college more affordable. The solution may not be easy or straightforward, but removing barriers to college entry is vital for the future of our state.