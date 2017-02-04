OUR OPINION: America works best when its people are together

On Monday, Chicago Tribune photographer Nuccio DiNuzzo caught a heart-warming moment amid protests of Donald Trump’s 90-day immigration ban at the O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

In the photograph, a Jewish man, Jordan Bendat-Apelle, and a Muslim man, Fatih Yildirim, stand side by side. Their children, Adin Bendet-Apelle and Meryem Yildirim, sit on the men’s shoulders. The boy wears a Jewish yarmulke, the girl a black hijab. They talk among each other, it’s clear, in good will.

Adin’s maternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors who experienced refugee camps first hand. Fatih came to the airport with his family to bring food to the lawyers offering free services to immigrants who had been detained. Jordan is a rabbi at the Institute for Jewish Spirituality in New York, while Fatih manages a store in Schaumburg.

After the picture went viral, news sources caught up to the four. The men said they didn’t know what was said between their children to make Adin smile so large in the picture, as they were engaged in their own conversation about where to find a good kosher steak house in Chicago.

“I know the tension between the Jews and Muslims. People think we hate each other. But we’re not fighting. When we can come next to each other, we can have normal conversations,” Yildirim told the Chicago Tribune. “We can promote peace together.”

As the picture gained more and more traction, the two families bonded and became fast friends in awe of the attention their small interaction has garnered.

“I just feel like if this picture, in some small way, can bring a bit more light and love into the world, I’m so happy about that,” Jordan said.

It’s interesting that discontent seems to be stronger as a binding force than harmony, and that’s true on both sides of the political aisles. However you feel about Trump’s presidency, and the actions he’s taken since assuming office, it’s undeniable that the general citizenry of this country has become mobilized in the wake of the election.

One way or another, people are paying attention now. They’re phoning their senators and congressmen and legislators. They’re protesting – or defending – the president and his cabinet. That might look volatile at times, but this country has always worked best when its general populace has looked out for one another, when it’s taken things into its own hands.

So have faith.