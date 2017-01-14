OUR OPINION: American spirit requires active, faithful citizens

Outgoing president Barack Obama returned to Chicago this week to deliver his farewell address. He touched on a few policies enacted during his presidency, such as the Affordable Care Act and the Iran nuclear deal, among others.

More so, however, he remarked on the American spirit, and the active role citizens must assume in continuing to shape the country.

However you might feel about Barack Obama and his legacy as president, he made some fine points.

He lauded Chicago as the city where he “began working with church groups in the shadows of closed steel mills.”

“It was on these streets where I witnessed the power of faith and the quiet dignity of working people in the face of struggle of loss,” he said. “This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, they get engaged, and they come together to demand it.”

In this generation, there has never been a time more tempting to slide into jadedness, but Americans must continue to have hope in one another, and resist the urge to cocoon ourselves with people who think exactly like us. Anti-discrimination laws are not enough, he said, we must have a change of heart.

For blacks and other minority groups, he said, that means understanding that mainstream, white Americans also have economic and cultural struggles. For white Americans, it means acknowledging that when minorities voice discontent, they’re not just engaging in “reverse racism” or “political correctness,” but trying to draw attention to real problems and better the system that governs all of us.

He quoted Atticus Finch’s famous statement about empathy, about walking around in the skin of those who are different from you. Empathy, that messy, risky, vulnerable thing, is the key for democracy to progress. It’s what makes the labor of democracy a holy work, a work of faith.

America is often referred to as the “great experiment.” The thing about experiments is that there is no failure. Its outcome serves no master, it reveals the truth of certain conditions.

If Americans continue to have faith in the national ideal, of a country ruled by the people – by all people – and continue to participate in the process with hope and empathy, America will thrive.

“More of than not,” Obama said, “Your faith in America – in Americans – will be confirmed.”