OUR OPINION: American spirit requires active, faithful citizens

Outgoing president Barack Obama returned to Chicago this week to deliver his farewell address. He touched on a few policies enacted during his presidency, such as the Affordable Care Act and the Iran nuclear deal, among others.

More so, however, he remarked on the American spirit, and the active role citizens must assume in continuing to shape the country.

However you might feel about Barack Obama and his legacy as president, he made some fine points.

He lauded Chicago as the city where he “began working with church groups in the shadows of closed steel mills.”

“It was on these streets where I witnessed the power of faith and the quiet dignity of working people in the face of struggle of loss,” he said. “This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, they get engaged, and they come together to demand it.”

In this generation, there has never been a time more tempting to slide into jadedness, but Americans must continue to have hope in one another, and resist the urge to cocoon ourselves with people who think exactly like us. Anti-discrimination laws are not enough, he said, we must have a change of heart.

For blacks and other minority groups, he said, that means understanding that mainstream, white Americans also have economic and cultural struggles. For white Americans, it means acknowledging that when minorities voice discontent, they’re not just engaging in “reverse racism” or “political correctness,” but trying to draw attention to real problems and better the system that governs all of us.

He quoted Atticus Finch’s famous statement about empathy, about walking around in the skin of those who are different from you. Empathy, that messy, risky, vulnerable thing, is the key for democracy to progress. It’s what makes the labor of democracy a holy work, a work of faith.

America is often referred to as the “great experiment.” The thing about experiments is that there is no failure. Its outcome serves no master, it reveals the truth of certain conditions.

If Americans continue to have faith in the national ideal, of a country ruled by the people – by all people – and continue to participate in the process with hope and empathy, America will thrive.

“More of than not,” Obama said, “Your faith in America – in Americans – will be confirmed.”

    The most glaring takeaway from the Obama farewell speech in Chicago is that he could tear up only over the fact that his eight years as the self-identified, amoral, relativistic “king” of the U.S. was quickly coming to a close, but was unable to shed a single salty teardrop over the outrageous crime and murder rate in America’s Windy City. Is it not ironic that the Windy City, Barry Obama’s adopted hometown, has become the Murder Capital of the U.S. under his Progressive Democrat administration and the mayoral tenure of his flunky, Rob Emmanuel? Innocent children shot down because they are caught in the crossfire between rival street gangs wasn’t even a periphery concern for the Obama administration that measured “success” only in the aggregate number of babies aborted and the total amount of income redistributed during its tenure. The Obama administration was more interested in demonizing and anathematizing the Chicago Police Department than they were in preventing inner city crime by arresting and punishing to the full extent of the law drug dealers and gang members who murdered innocents with impunity. Why is it that Progressive Democrats are always judged favorably by a biased and fawning media based on their presumed good intentions, but are never held accountable for the very real tragic results and failings of their far Left Progressive Democrat ideology and policies? Do Progressive Democrats view out of control inner city crime and through the roof inner city murder rates as bona fide laudable accomplishments? How can violent and senseless murders with their inherent grief and loss be considered positive resume enhancements? Or are Progressive Democrats and their corrupt media stooges merely more than willing to overlook causalities resulting from inner city crime as an acceptable tradeoff, a necessary price to pay in order to impose their radical, far Left, socialist policies on the nation at large? Even so-called journalistic enterprises–aka “fake news” outlets–are complicit in allowing Progressive Democrats like outgoing Pres. Obama and Rep. John Lewis to be heralded as heroes indeed–when the people in their hometowns and home districts are suffering continually and terribly and are much worse off by any logical and rational objective criteria than they were when either was first elected. Why is that?
    What is there to celebrate about an administration that presided over the slowest economic recovery since WWII? What is there is to laud about ninety-five million Americans being out of the work force, the black homeowner rate at its lowest level ever, fifty million Americans in poverty, the unrelenting swelling of the food stamp rolls, a dangerously porous open southern border, Obamacare premiums and deductibles skyrocketing, millions of refugees fleeing the war torn Middle East, intervening as a foreign entity to try to support the opposition party candidate in Israel’s election, shafting Israel at the U.N, hardened terrorists released from Gitmo to rejoin terrorist groups and resume their murderous exploits, dismissing ISIS as the “JV” only to have ISIS morph into a global terrorist threat that may be coming to your neighborhood to shed blood and end lives, oppressive and job killing government regulations imposed by executive fiat over a cowardly congress unwilling to reign in an egomaniacal executive and his accomplishes, a farce of an Iranian Nuclear Deal that has resulted–it is rumored–in ten billion dollars being funneled to the world’s foremost terrorist supporting state to fund the murders of innocents around the globe without impeding its sprint to nuclear weapons of mass destruction, or commuting the prison sentences of thousands of criminals who are more than likely prone to resume preying on the communities to which they are released?

    In my opinion, the only laudable aspect of the Obama administration’s farewell address is that it marked the end of an incompetent and feckless Progressive Democrat farce of an administration that weakened America at home and abroad, but managed at the same time to decimate the Progressive Democrat Party at the local, state, and national level. History may well celebrate the Obama administration as bearing the lion’s share of the responsibility for the utter, full, and final demise of the far Left, socialist, Progressive Movement in America. Now, that is something worth celebrating in the grandest of grand fetes.