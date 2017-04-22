OUR OPINION: Avoid trap of being discriminate with mercy

Former professional football player Aaron Hernandez committed suicide this week while in prison for killing semipro football player Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was also indicted for a 2012 double homicide, for which he was found not guilty. One of the youngest players ever to enter the NFL draft, the All American tight end played with quarterback Tim Tebow the year the University of Florida won the national championship. He signed a $40 million contract with the New England Patriots in 2012. Despite a troubled past, he seemed intent on leaving the gang life behind him. Hernandez was 27 when he died.

Before he committed suicide, Hernandez wrote on his forehead in red pen “John 3:16.” Nearby in his cell, a bible lay open to the same verse. Hernandez’s body was covered in tattoos, a pastiche of gang and Christian imagery.

Many pastors will tell you that if you are a new believer, to start your journey through scripture with John 3:16, that if such a person were to die abruptly the next day, that is the scripture that sums it all up. It is the thesis statement of the aeon-long relationship between God and man. It’s an especially popular verse among football players–think Tim Tebow writing it on his eye black. What does it mean for Hernandez to cling to it in his final hours? Who can know?

Hernandez is an easy figure to revile. Viewed two-dimensionally, not only is he almost certainly a murderer–a thug, perhaps–but he is also a waste of pure, God-given talent, a waste of a second chance that so many hunger for and never get. The double life of gang-activity and professional football is almost sociopathically duplicitous, and that makes him alien, scary to the rest of us. In the wake of his death, compassion on the part of Hernandez has not come near outweighing the jeering and scorn. To many, it seemed a fitting end.

As Christians, we must not fall into the trap of being discriminate with our mercy, for we are not the arbiters of God’s forgiveness. Cases like Hernandez remind us how difficult it is to be truly Christ-like. In our own inability to forgive and understand, we are, or should be, in awe of God’s capacity for redemption. We should weep for Hernandez and his victims, weep for every child of God gone astray.